Emmerdale fans convinced Charity knows about Mack’s fling and is plotting twisted revenge

Currently in Emmerdale, Mack is trying his best to convince Charity that Chloe needs to move out of her house.

Charity hasn’t been best pleased with Mack and has tried to teach him a lesson.

However, now, Emmerdale fans are convinced that Charity knows about Mack’s fling and is plotting a twisted revenge.

Charity wants Chloe to stay (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack don’t agree on Chloe

Recently, Mack has tried to convince Charity to get Chloe to leave their house.

He tried to make out as if he was concerned about Noah.

With Mack planting the seed in Noah’s head, Noah announced to Charity that he wouldn’t be able to live with Chloe.

It would be just too awkward given Noah and Chloe’s past.

However, Mack’s plan didn’t work the way he had hoped as Noah said he would be moving in with Amelia so that Chloe could stay where she was.

Mack then blamed Charity’s parenting skills.

Charity was furious and kicked Mack out of the house.

Over at The Woolpack, a delivery man suggested that Mack was Chloe’s baby daddy after seeing him with her.

Mack acted defensive and said that he had the wrong idea.

Charity however joked that Chloe was his wife.

Now, Emmerdale fans reckon that Charity might actually already be aware of Mack’s secret.

Does Charity know more than she’s letting on? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think Charity is plotting revenge

Emmerdale fans think that Charity is enjoying making Mackenzie sweat.

They reckon that Charity already knows about Mack and Chloe’s baby secret and is plotting a twisted revenge.

One fan tweeted: “Charity’s playing those two like a fiddle.”

Another commented: “OMG what if Charity actually already knows all and is just totally playing the long game? All so she can have the ultimate revenge… Ultimate humiliation when she reveals all at the aisle. Kinda like Chas did with Carl and Eve?”

OMG what if Charity actually already knows all & is just totally playing the long game? All so she have the ultimate revenge… Ultimate humiliation when she reveals all at the aisle. Kinda like Chas did with Carl & Eve? #Emmerdale 🤔 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) January 16, 2023

Put your hand up if you think charity knows ! 👏#emmerdale — Anne Mackle (@cassam101) January 16, 2023

I’m telling you all know Charity knows the truth about Mack and Chloe…. #Emmerdale — Sir Jeffers Jefferson (@memesEmmerdale) January 16, 2023

A third fan exclaimed: “Put your hand up if you think Charity knows!”

Another fan said: “I’m telling you all now, Charity knows the truth about Mack and Chloe…”

Does Charity know the truth?

Does Charity know that Mack is Chloe’s baby daddy? (Credit: ITV)

Does Charity already know the truth?

Charity’s giving Mack a tough time of things whether she knows the truth or not.

She recently kicked him out of the house and then poured his pint down the drain in The Woolpack.

But, does Charity already know the truth?

Is she plotting a twisted revenge on Mack?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

