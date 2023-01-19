Emmerdale: Kyle and Cain split shot
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kyle’s fate revealed leaving Cain raging

Kyle faces his plea hearing for shooting Al

By Carena Crawford
Updated:

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight Kyle faces the court at his plea hearing.

But what will the outcome be – and how will Cain react?

Also, Paddy feels pushed out of the Dingle family as Chas worms her way back into the fold.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Kyle has confessed, but what next? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle’s plea hearing

It’s the day of Kyle’s plea hearing and Cain is angry not being able to attend.

Kyle has been held in a secure unit until the hearing after he confessed to killing Al. His admission got Cain freed, but also caused a huge fallout.

Cain can’t go and support his son due to being a witness at the trial, so is reliant on Amy feeding back information.

As Amy heads off to court, Cain is clearly worried Kyle might say something that causes him to be sent back to the secure unit.

Amy reassures him, but what will the outcome be?

And what does it mean for Cain?

It’s not long before he’s unable to keep his temper in check again…

Paddy has no one (Credit: ITV)

Paddy pushed out

Also tonight, Mandy suggests to Chas they throw a Dingle bash with some out-of-date beer Chas was throwing away.

Chas agrees, thinking it’s a great chance to make amends with her family.

Marlon encourages Paddy to join them, insisting he’s still a part of the clan. Paddy is awkward, but turns up to the party.

But as Chas lords it up behind the bar and her family lap it up, Paddy feels pushed out. Even Marlon can’t chat to him, as he’s busy sorting the buffet.

Paddy quietly slips out to the backroom and feels awful as he can hear the festivities kicking up a gear. Mandy even gets on the karaoke machine and it is clear Chas has been forgiven and welcomed back into the fold.

Paddy is gutted and feels totally isolated.

Is this a good partnership? (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Caleb team up

Kim and Caleb have a meeting.

She wants him to invest in her business, but is it a good idea?

Will they be a perfect match or a match made in hell?

