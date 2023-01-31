Emmerdale fans convinced Nicky and Caleb are working together

Nicky and Caleb are the two newest arrivals in Emmerdale, with viewers not knowing much about their backgrounds.

Caleb’s been pushing his way into the Dingle family, not letting on much about himself other than him being Faith’s son.

Nicky is the new nanny at Home Farm and has kept his personal life a mystery, with fans now being convinced that Nicky and Caleb are working together.

Nicky is the new nanny (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky and Caleb are the newest villagers

Caleb arrived in the Dales in December 2022, and immediately asserted himself as the long-lost brother of Cain and Chas.

Chas was thrilled to have a new brother in her life, especially after Cain wanted nothing to do with her as a result of Al’s affair.

Now, Caleb’s been quick to defend his new family when they’ve been in trouble.

He’s helped pay for a top lawyer to work on Kyle’s case, and has defended Sam from Will’s accusations.

However, all viewers really know about him is that he’s Faith’s son, grew up in foster care and is now a successful businessman.

Nicky, on the other hand, is the new nanny at Home Farm.

Other than looking after baby Thomas, Nicky keeps himself as a big mystery.

Viewers don’t know much about his personal life at all.

Nicky and Caleb are both mysterious characters (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that Nicky and Caleb are working together

Last night (Monday January 30, 2023), Nicky found baby Thomas playing with Will’s watch and handed it back to Will and Kim, squashing his accusations that Sam had stolen it.

Now fans reckon that Nicky may have stolen the watch.

With Caleb now working with Kim up at Home Farm on the stud farm and having just threatened Will, fans have linked the two newest characters together and have suggested that they’re working together.

One fan wrote: “Nicky working for Caleb to split Kim and Will. Kim and Caleb will have an affair, Caleb to take Kim’s business. My guess. So who is Caleb?”

Another viewer commented: “That Nicky the Nanny stole the watch, there’s something dodgy about him and that Caleb.”

A third fan asked: “Are Caleb and Nicky working together?”

What do you think?

Is Caleb out to get Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Could Caleb and Nicky be working together?

With Nicky working in Home Farm and Caleb working with Kim on the stud farm, they’re as close to the Tates as you can get.

But, could they use this opportunity to work together and create chaos for Kim and Will?

Could Caleb and Nicky be teaming up?

