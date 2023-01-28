Emmerdale fans convinced Nicky stole Will’s watch – and is connected to Caleb

Emmerdale fans are convinced they know who stole Will Taylor’s watch – Nicky.

The husband of Kim Tate’s expensive wedding gift disappeared earlier this week with Will blaming Sam Dingle.

Emmerdale fans are convinced Nicky stole Will’s watch (Credit: ITV)

He’d taken it off and left it on the side after coming home – but got a shock when he found Sam in his wife’s robe.

Viewers know Sam took a shower at Home Farm because their house’s boiler has packed up leaving them with no hot water or heating.

Will wasn’t pleased but agreed not to tell Kim.

But that was until his watch went missing.

He immediately suspected Sam as selling the watch would make them quick money to fix their boiler.

Will said: “It was only me and Sam in here earlier and he was saying what a nice watch it was just before I went off to work on my car.”

Emmerdale fans suspicious of Nanny Nicky

Lydia replied: “And what’s that got to do with Sam?”

Will insisted: “Well, he was the only one here. It’s not walked out on its own, has it?”

The row raged as Kim walked in and she had no choice but to sack Sam – leaving Lydia devastated.

However fans are sure Sam didn’t steal the watch – and they know who did.

“Bet it was Nicky that stole the watch,” said one.

A second said: “What if the nanny has taken the watch for some reason!?”

A third said: “I reckon the Manny has the watch.”

And more than that – they are convinced Nicky the nanny has a secret connection to Caleb Miligan.

“Nicky is Caleb’s kid,” said one.

Another added: “JUST A THEORY: I’m starting to think that Nicky the nanny at Home Farm may actually be Caleb’s son. #Caleb #Nicky #HomeFarm #Emmerdale.”

Meanwhile actor Lewis Cope who plays Nicky has previously hinted that Nicky is hiding things.

He said: “At the moment he’s a lovely person, and there’s nothing to say [otherwise]…. he kind of fits the bill.

Is Caleb connected to Nicky in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

What is Nicky hiding?

“He is almost too good to be true though, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

And he teased the potential for Nicky to be connected to others in the village adding: “Nothing has come through yet… but it’s a soap.”

Meanwhile, boss Jane Hudson also hinted something was amiss.

Jane said: “We’ve also got Home Farm and a new actor, Lewis Cope, the nanny at Home Farm.

“I think this is the first time Home Farm has had a nanny. He’s a very good looking nanny who catches the eye of Gabby the minute he walks in.

“There’s lots of fun in store for Nicky and Gabby as we watch their fledgling romance and like any good story, there will be a few reveals along the way.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

