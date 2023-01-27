In Emmerdale, Nanny Nicky has quickly got to grips with looking after baby Thomas over at Home Farm, catching the attention of Gabby.

Last night, he told Lydia that although he liked Gabby he wanted to keep things purely professional so that he wouldn’t lose his job.

But now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Nicky could be Lydia’s son.

Lydia buried her son in the woods (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia’s son was born sleeping

Viewers will know that Lydia had a son when she was fifteen.

She had grown up in a children’s home and had kept her pregnancy a secret, fearing that she would be forced to give her baby up.

When she gave birth in the bathroom, she had nobody to support her.

Her baby didn’t cry when he was born.

Lydia had a still birth.

She then laid her baby to rest secretly in a woodland nearby the children’s home.

Did Lydia’s son actually die? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Nicky is Lydia’s son?

Nicky is Home Farm’s new nanny, although viewers don’t know much about him.

Gabby has made her feelings for Nicky clear – she fancies the pants off of him.

However, Nicky later explained to Lydia that although he likes Gabby, he wouldn’t want to jeopardise his job as a nanny.

After Nicky confided in Lydia, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Nicky could be Lydia’s son.

One fan suggested: “Lydia having scenes with Nicky would suggest he’s her kid. Could they be changing her backstory?”

Lydia's having scenes with Nicky would suggest he's her kid. Could they be changing her backstory? #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieTVandNews) January 26, 2023

Is Nicky just being nice with Lydia or is he from her past? #Emmerdale — Leroy (@LeroyStHillwell) January 26, 2023

Am I delusional to think this babysitter is Lydia's son 🫠 #emmerdale — 🪼Spooky Dami 2.O🪼 (@DamiSpooky) January 26, 2023

Another viewer questioned: “Is Nicky just being nice with Lydia or is he from her past?”

A third fan tweeted: “Am I delusional to think this babysitter is Lydia’s son?”

What do you think?

Could Nicky have anything to do with Lydia’s past? (Credit: ITV)

Could Nicky be Lydia’s son?

Lydia told Sam that she had buried her baby boy in the woods after he was born sleeping.

The children’s home later turned into a school.

Human bones were found at the woodland, near the school grounds which Lydia later told the police were her son’s.

But, could Lydia’s son somehow still be alive?

Could Nicky be Lydia’s son?

It doesn’t seem likely but anything can happen in Soapland!

