Alex looking worried, Nicky smiling and Jamie looking happy in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: What is Nicky hiding? All the theories on the nice nanny’s dark secret

Can Nicky be trusted?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale recently saw the arrival of Nicky the nanny, who is working at Home Farm for Kim, Dawn and Gabby.

However Emmerdale fans don’t trust the Mr Nice Guy demeanour and have come up with multiple theories about Nicky.

So, what’s really going on?

Emmerdale: Who is Nicky?

Last year Nicky applied to work at Home Farm as a nanny for Dawn and Gabby.

Nicky explained how he looked after his younger siblings growing up after his mum died and dad needed to work.

Nicky said that when his siblings grew up he began childminding.

He also told them how he studied child psychology.

Dawn, Kim, Gabby and Billy offered Nicky the job and he’s been getting on very well with Lucas and Clemmie.

However some fans think that he can’t be trusted and there’s more to him.

Here are all the fan theories about Nicky.

Jamie Tate taunts Gabby after he decides to leaves Emmerdale
Jamie faked his death (Credit: ITV)

1. Nicky is working for Jamie Tate in Emmerdale

One popular theory among fans is that Nicky is secretly working for Kim’s son Jamie Tate.

Jamie is the father of Gabby’s son, Thomas. Gabby and Thomas both live at Home Farm with Kim.

Before Thomas was born, Jamie faked his own death, wanting to get away from Gabby and his mother.

However Kim and Gabby both know that he is still alive.

Some fans believe that Jamie could have hired Nicky to get in at Home Farm to keep an eye on Thomas or even take him.

Could Nicky be working with Joe? (Credit: ITV)

2. Nicky is connected to Joe Tate

Another theory is that Nicky has a connection to Joe Tate.

Joe is the step-grandson of Kim Tate.

He fled the village in 2018 as Kim ordered Graham Foster to kill Joe. However Graham was close to Joe and couldn’t bring himself to do it.

Graham planned to help Joe get away but after Joe was punched by Cain Dingle, it looked like he was dead.

Graham was later seen crying after taking Joe in the boot of his car.

For months viewers wondered if Joe had died, but it was eventually revealed Joe was alive and living abroad, trying to keep away from Kim.

Could Nicky be working with Joe?

Alex beaten and bloody
Alex is Dawn’s ex (Credit: ITV)

3. Nicky is related to Lucas and Clemmie’s dad, Alex

Some fans believe that Nicky could be related to Dawn’s ex-boyfriend.

Alex is the biological father of Lucas and Clemmie. Lucas is Dawn’s son, but she is currently fostering Clemmie, whose mother, Beth, died last year.

Recently he tried to get money out of Dawn by threatening to go for custody of his children.

However Kim and Dawn’s dad Will had Alex tied up and warned him to keep away from Dawn and the kids.

Could Nicky be here to help Alex get revenge?

What do you think?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet the full line-up

YouTube video player

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Gabby Thomas Jamie Tate Joe Tate

Trending Articles

Kate and Gerry McCann looking upset and Madeleine as a child
Madeleine McCann latest: Kate and Gerry vow to ‘never give up’ as they share ‘determination’ to find daughter
Emmerdale's Dawn and Terry Woods and Bob Hope
Bob’s daughter Dawn Woods in Emmerdale: how did she die? And what happened to Terry?
Griff smiling and Max looking worried in Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Attack horror as Griff’s plan to target the market takes hold
Joe Tate looking worried and Nicky smiling in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Nicky the nanny’s link to Joe Tate exposed?
James Martin
James Martin re-evaluated his work-life balance after witnessing man ‘drop dead’ in front of him
Lorraine Kelly on her show today
Lorraine Kelly reveals secret operation she underwent over Christmas as she returns to show