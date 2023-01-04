Emmerdale: What is Nicky hiding? All the theories on the nice nanny’s dark secret

Emmerdale recently saw the arrival of Nicky the nanny, who is working at Home Farm for Kim, Dawn and Gabby.

However Emmerdale fans don’t trust the Mr Nice Guy demeanour and have come up with multiple theories about Nicky.

So, what’s really going on?

Emmerdale: Who is Nicky?

Last year Nicky applied to work at Home Farm as a nanny for Dawn and Gabby.

Nicky explained how he looked after his younger siblings growing up after his mum died and dad needed to work.

Nicky said that when his siblings grew up he began childminding.

He also told them how he studied child psychology.

Dawn, Kim, Gabby and Billy offered Nicky the job and he’s been getting on very well with Lucas and Clemmie.

However some fans think that he can’t be trusted and there’s more to him.

Here are all the fan theories about Nicky.

Jamie faked his death (Credit: ITV)

1. Nicky is working for Jamie Tate in Emmerdale

One popular theory among fans is that Nicky is secretly working for Kim’s son Jamie Tate.

Jamie is the father of Gabby’s son, Thomas. Gabby and Thomas both live at Home Farm with Kim.

Before Thomas was born, Jamie faked his own death, wanting to get away from Gabby and his mother.

However Kim and Gabby both know that he is still alive.

Some fans believe that Jamie could have hired Nicky to get in at Home Farm to keep an eye on Thomas or even take him.

#Emmerdale So Nicky is going to kidnap Thomas and Millie. He’s working for Jamie it’s obvious! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) December 15, 2022

Nicky has links to Jamie I'm calling it 🤔🤔#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 15, 2022

The new male nanny Nicky seems too good to be true – I wonder if Jamie sent sent him undercover to keep an eye on his son or someone else … #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) December 14, 2022

Could Nicky be working with Joe? (Credit: ITV)

2. Nicky is connected to Joe Tate

Another theory is that Nicky has a connection to Joe Tate.

Joe is the step-grandson of Kim Tate.

He fled the village in 2018 as Kim ordered Graham Foster to kill Joe. However Graham was close to Joe and couldn’t bring himself to do it.

Graham planned to help Joe get away but after Joe was punched by Cain Dingle, it looked like he was dead.

Graham was later seen crying after taking Joe in the boot of his car.

For months viewers wondered if Joe had died, but it was eventually revealed Joe was alive and living abroad, trying to keep away from Kim.

Could Nicky be working with Joe?

I wonder if Nicky is an accomplice of Joe Tate? 🤔 #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 3, 2023

I think Nicky, is something to do with Joe? #Emmerdale — MR GAVIN MICHAEL GREAVES ESQ ⭐ IFB ALL LFC ❤💙 (@realgmg67) January 2, 2023

Alex is Dawn’s ex (Credit: ITV)

3. Nicky is related to Lucas and Clemmie’s dad, Alex

Some fans believe that Nicky could be related to Dawn’s ex-boyfriend.

Alex is the biological father of Lucas and Clemmie. Lucas is Dawn’s son, but she is currently fostering Clemmie, whose mother, Beth, died last year.

Recently he tried to get money out of Dawn by threatening to go for custody of his children.

However Kim and Dawn’s dad Will had Alex tied up and warned him to keep away from Dawn and the kids.

Could Nicky be here to help Alex get revenge?

Wonder if the “manny” is related to Lucas & Clemmie’s dad Alex ? 🤔 #Emmerdale — Momo!! (@mobrees) January 3, 2023

I'm just catching up on #Emmerdale. That nanny seems bit off to me… maybe he's in contact with Alex? — Sarah ✨ (@Sarah2022x) January 3, 2023

That Nicky is definitely related to Alex isn't he? #Emmerdale — Jayne M (@whatjaynereads) January 2, 2023

What do you think?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!