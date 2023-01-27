Emmerdale spoilers: Will threatened by Caleb as his marriage to Kim starts to crumble?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Will is threatened by Caleb as his marriage to Kim starts to crumble.

As Will accuses Sam of stealing his watch, Caleb jumps in to protect him, threatening Will.

Can Caleb put Will in his place in Emmerdale spoilers?

Caleb will do anything for his Dingle clan (Credit: ITV)

Caleb’s desperate to protect his family

Since his arrival in the Dales, Caleb’s done everything to please his newfound family.

Caleb was responsible for helping Kyle get out on bail, paying for a lawyer to take on Kyle’s case.

He helped Cain get out of prison and now moves his attention to other family members who need his help.

Next week, Caleb strives to protect Sam when he’s accused of theft.

With Will’s watch going missing, Will points his finger towards Sam.

But, can Caleb do enough to protect Sam’s reputation?

Caleb rushes to Sam’s defence (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Will clash

As Will rages at Sam, Caleb threatens Will and gets him to calm down.

Sam is thankful that Caleb wanted to defend him.

Later on, Will feels foolish when Nicky reveals that he found baby Thomas playing with Will’s watch.

Kim blames Will for making her fall out with Lydia for no reason.

She does her best to make peace by offering Sam and Lydia their jobs back.

They take their jobs back but Lydia makes it clear that she can no longer be friends with Kim.

Will is furious when he finds out that the couple have been reemployed by his wife.

Kim ignores Will’s complaints and goes to speak to Caleb about the stud farm.

Will warns Kim that something’s not right about Caleb but Kim has had enough of his moaning.

Trying to restore his ego, Will makes it clear that he is Kim’s husband in front of Caleb.

But, is Caleb the one who actually holds all of the power?

And what does this mean for the future of Will and Kim’s marriage?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

