Emmerdale: Who is Nicky the nanny really? Dark theory on new guy working at Home Farm

As a new character arrives at Home Farm in Emmerdale, a dark fan theory has emerged as to Nicky the nanny’s background and motives.

With Dawn and Gabby both battling it out for the same job on Home Farm, Kim Tate helped the pair to hire a nanny for their children.

Male nanny Nicky is confirmed to be joining Emmerdale.

He will also become Gabby’s latest love interest.

However, some feel that Nicky seems too good to be true and must be hiding something.

What is Nicky hiding?

Is newcomer Nicky hiding something? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans share theory on new nanny, Nicky

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale fans shared their theories as to what Nicky might be hiding.

Although he appears perfect for the job – and Gabby – this could be a façade for a dark secret.

Some think that Nicky could be working for Jamie Tate – whose son, Thomas, he would be caring for.

“Maybe new nanny working for Jamie Tate or Alex?” wondered one fan.

“Yeah, Jamie’s got something to do with this!” another said.

“I wonder if Nicky has links to Jamie? He seems really dodgy,” a third fan wrote.

“The new male nanny Nicky seems too good to be true – I wonder if Jamie sent him undercover to keep an eye on his son or someone else…” another viewer theorised.

Could Nicky be working for Jamie Tate?

Jamie is alive and well (Credit: ITV)

Where is Jamie Tate on Emmerdale?

Jamie Tate is the son of Kim and Frank Tate.

He fathered baby Thomas with Gabby.

Leaving the village to be with his daughter Millie, Jamie faked his own death.

Kim learned, earlier this year, that Jamie is still alive.

But could Jamie be heading back to Emmerdale?

And is he pulling the strings of newcomer Nicky?

