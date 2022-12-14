Lewis Cope is the latest newcomer to set foot in Emmerdale village as he enters Home Farm in the role of nanny Nicky.

Nicky will be the nanny of Dawn’s kids, Clemmie and Lucas, and also Gabby Thomas’s son, Thomas.

But, who is Lewis Cope and what else has he been in?

Nicky is the perfect nanny (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lewis Cope?

Lewis Cope is an actor, from Hartlepool.

He trained at The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where he developed his talent.

Lewis used to be a hip hop dancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Cope (@lewiscope)

Where have you seen him before?

Lewis wasn’t always an actor.

He used to be a member of the hip hop dance group, Ruff Diamond.

The dancers showed their talents by competing in international championships, on Children in Need, and even danced with the cast of EastEnders, giving Lewis his first encounter with the world of soap.

Moving on to acting and leaving the dance group, Lewis starred in TV shows such as Vera, CBBC’s Hetty Feather and Doctors.

He’s also recently finished filming a new series titled, Mrs Sidhu Investigates.

He has also starred in stage productions of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Witness for the Prosecution, Macbeth and Billy Elliot.

Lewis is also known for appearing in the films Waterbabies, A Six and Two Threes, The Grass is Greener, and Earth’s Vain Shadow Flee.

Footballer, David Beckham, even decided on Lewis to appear in his Bold Instinct fragrance campaign.

Lewis will play Nicky in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who will Lewis Cope play in Emmerdale?

Lewis Cope will play the role of Nicky in Emmerdale.

Nicky will be the new nanny up at Home Farm.

After their initial potential nanny turns the job down, the position of nanny is then given to Nicky.

Gabby is delighted to be given the chance to employ the heartthrob.

Dawn is apprehensive about employing a nanny, but when Nicky meets Clemmie and Lucas, she breathes a sigh of relief.

Nicky connects with the children, making Dawn offer him the job.

Is Nicky a good or a bad guy?

Lewis Cope has spoken out about what viewers can expect from Nicky and on whether he really is the Mr. Nice Guy that he makes out to be:

“At the moment he’s a lovely person,” he said.

However, it’s clear that Nicky seems too perfect: “He kind of fits the bill. He’s almost too good to be true. You’ll have to wait and see.”

Could he turn dark, like many before him up at Home Farm?

It seems that Nicky is set to win over hearts with his charming ways but he certainly pleases one person in particular – Gabby.

Speaking about Gabby’s reasons for hiring Nicky, Rosie Bentham revealed: “I think she actually calls him fit to his face. So I think it’s very clear, Gabby’s intentions, straight away.”

Could Nicky be Gabby’s new love interest?

Ooh, we’ll have to watch this space.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!