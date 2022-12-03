Emmerdale signs up Vera hunk for racy new storyline

Emmerdale has signed up a new hunk to spice up the village.

Vera star Lewis Cope will arrive in the village next week – and he’s bound to set pulses racing.

Emmerdale has signed up hunky actor Lewis Cope as a male nanny (Credit: ITV)

The actor appeared in ITV crime drama Vera in 2021 as Marcus Hynde, and has previously starred in Doctors.

Playing hunky male nanny Nicky, he will arrive as part of a Home Farm storyline and will no doubt catch the eye of the some of the other villagers.

With Kim Tate deciding to pit Gabby Thomas and Dawn Taylor against each other for a job with her, they are in need of child care.

At Home Farm, Gabby and Dawn sift through the nanny applications.

Delighted, Kim smells competition as she gives the pair their first joint task. Dawn and Gabby pitch opposing ideas to Kim.

When she conflates the two, Kim demonstrates how they could have worked together to find the best possible solution.

Emmerdale: New hunk to spice up the village

In true Kim Tate-style, the nanny interviews at Home Farm are a formal affair.

Despite Billy’s reassurance, Dawn’s still uncomfortable with someone else looking after their kids.

The panel interviews a strict, old-fashioned nanny – and she doesn’t go down well at all.

To Kim’s surprise, Gabby and Dawn refuse to employ her and press on to the next unlikely candidate.

The panel – but not Kim – are impressed with Samantha and intend to deliver the good news after they’ve interviewed one final candidate.

However, the competition for Home Farm’s nanny gets hotter literally when Nicky walks into the house.

Both Dawn and Gabby are both impressed with the handsome male nanny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Cope (@lewiscope)

And when Samantha declines the job, Gabby’s delighted to offer it to Nicky.

Nicky accepts and agrees to meet the children.

Whilst Kim and Gabby are excited for this new chapter, Dawn still needs a little convincing about having a nanny.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Seeing Nicky make an instant connection with Clemmie, Dawn’s worries subside and she offers him the job.

But with Gabby clearly besotted with Nicky, could the village have a hot new couple?

Or could he be interested in someone else entirely?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!