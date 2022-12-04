In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Gabby chooses a handsome man as the new nanny up at Home Farm.

As she battles against Dawn over which nanny to hire, Gabby gets her way.

But, could the new nanny be a new love interest for Gabby in Emmerdale spoilers?

Kit was secretly seeing both Gabby and Laurel (Credit: ITV)

Gabby’s last love interest was a two-timer

Gabby has been unlucky in love as of late.

Her last love interest turned out to be a two-timing cheat.

Falling for a guy named ‘Chris’, Gabby started seeing him.

She was delighted to finally have some sort of love life again and shared the news with Laurel.

Laurel was ecstatic, telling Gabby how wonderful it was now that they both were seeing someone.

She herself was seeing Marlon’s physio, Kit.

Gabby was yet to meet Kit and therefore had no idea that she and Laurel were seeing the same guy.

Eventually, the truth came out when Laurel caught the pair kissing up at Home Farm, with Kit’s two-timing scheme coming to an abrupt end.

Kit went from seeing two women to being dumped by them both on the spot.

Ouch!

Gabby chooses her favourite nanny for the job (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby eyes up the new nanny

Next week, Dawn and Gabby go head-to-head as Kim’s new apprentices.

Kim is preparing to interview some candidates for a potential position as a nanny for the kids, despite Dawn’s apprehension.

Both Gabby and Dawn start clashing but both agree to turn down a candidate who is too strict and old-fashioned.

Deciding on a candidate called Samantha, they offer her the job but when she turns it down, Gabby’s secretly delighted.

She instead offers the job to a handsome, male, nanny called Nicky.

Dawn’s concerned about having a nanny for Lucas and Clemmie but breathes a sigh of relief when she sees how good Nicky is with them.

With Dawn giving Nicky the job, will he become a new love interest for Gabby?

Will Nicky be sticking around?

