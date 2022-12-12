Emmerdale newcomer Lewis Cope has teased that Gabby’s latest love interest, Nicky, could be too good to be true.

Nicky is joining Emmerdale as the male nanny employed by Gabby and Dawn while they battle it out for a job at Home Farm.

Both Gabby and Dawn are impressed by Nicky, who is quick to accept the nanny position.

And, it looks as if Nicky could be headed for a romance with Gabby.

But what could Nicky be hiding?

Nicky is the standout candidate as Gabby and Nicky hold interviews for the nanny job (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lewis Cope teases Nicky secret

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other press, Lewis talked about his character Nicky saying: “Nicky’s a great character. He’s very relatable, likeable, and I’m just having fun with him.”

When asked if Nicky could be too good to be true, Lewis said: “At the moment he’s a lovely person, and there’s nothing to say [otherwise]. He kind of fits the bill. He is almost too good to be true though, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Lewis also gave some details as to Nicky’s past and why he became a nanny.

Lewis said: “When Nicky was 16 his mam passed away, and he’s the oldest of six – and he’s basically looked after the kids since they were growing up,” Lewis said. “So he had a lot of experience with kids, and that’s what got him into nannying.”

When questioned whether Nicky might have links to anyone else in the village, said: “Nothing has come through yet… but it’s a soap.”

Is all as good as it seems?

Laurel and Gabby were both seeing the same man (Credit: ITV)

Gabby is unlucky in love

Gabby has been struggling to find a good man, of late.

Her most recent love interest, Kit, was two-timing on her with Laurel.

She started seeing Kit, who was passing himself off under the guise of a man named ‘Chris.’

However, Chris was actually revealed to be Marlon’s physiotherapist, Kit.

Gabby had not met Kit, nor Laurel’s mystery man, and had no idea that they were seeing the same man.

The truth came out when Laurel caught the pair kissing up at Home Farm.

Will Nicky change Gabby’s luck for the better?

