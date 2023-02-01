Since his arrival in the village, Emmerdale fans have started questioning whether Caleb has an ulterior motive for wanting to get to know the Dingles.

Some have wondered whether he’s related to nanny Nicky whilst others have suggested that he could be Chloe’s dad.

Now fans think they’ve ‘worked out’ a sinister connection between Caleb and Al.

Caleb has been eager to get to know his family (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb is somewhat of a mystery

Arriving into the Dales as Cain and Chas’ long-lost brother and as Faith’s son, Caleb has been keen to incorporate himself into the Dingle family.

He’s formed a strong bond with Chas whilst he’s still got a lot of grafting to do if he wants to get into Cain’s good books.

Caleb managed to get Cain out of prison for Al’s murder and helped pay for a top lawyer to defend Kyle.

He’s loved partying with the Dingles at The Woolpack and having a laugh with the family.

Most recently, Caleb defended Sam when he was accused by Will of stealing his watch.

But, could Caleb has an ulterior motive?

Could he really be wanting to get revenge on the Dingles?

Could Caleb be related to Al? (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘work out’ that Caleb and Al Chapman are connected

Trying to understand Caleb’s mysterious character, fans have ‘worked out’ his backstory and reasoning for getting to know Cain and the family.

They reckon that Caleb and Al Chapman are connected.

One fan wrote: “I’d buy Caleb being Al’s brother.”

Another viewer commented: “I have an Emmerdale PLOT TWIST THEORY: Hear me out ok. Extremely unlikely but what if Al is still alive on Emmerdale and Caleb is working with him in some sort of way to get revenge!? After all, they both have a foster home background in common, or Caleb is on revenge for Al?”

A third fan wondered: “Al was in care, Caleb was in care. Caleb shows up not long after Al’s death? Could he actually be Al’s foster brother out for revenge potentially? Stranger things have definitely happened, that’s for sure lol.”

But, could Caleb be related to Al?

Caleb is worming his way into the Dingle family (Credit: ITV)

Are Caleb and Al connected?

Caleb is a mysterious chap and has definitely made it his mission to get on the right side of Cain.

His background is unclear with all we know being that he spent time in foster care growing up.

But, could he be here to get revenge on the Dingles?

Is Caleb related to Al?

Could he be in the village to get revenge for Al’s death?

