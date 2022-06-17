Emmerdale: The village’s most prolific cheaters

Emmerdale should be the affair capital of the country.

Rarely is there a time that someone isn’t forsaking their own or someone else’s marriage vows in a cheap attempt to get off.

But some are worse than others so here are Emmerdale’s biggest cheaters.

Cain is a love rat of the highest order in soapland (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle

Not so much a cheater as King of the Cheaters, Cain Dingle rarely lets his relationship status get in the way of anything.

He has cheated on and with his current wife Moira, his ex and cousin Charity Dingle and almost everyone he’s ever met.

There is not a woman walking in the village who Cain hasn’t tried it on with.

Jeremy Kyle would have a field day with him.

Moira is forever cheating in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Moira Dingle

In a stunning case of what’s good for the goose being good for the gander, Moira is the female equivalent of Cain.

Perfect for each other in that she’s cheated almost as much as he has.

But Moira’s cheating goes back years – even bedding her own first husband’s brother.

It’s a rare week in Emmerdale when David hasn’t cheated on someone (Credit: ITV)

David Metcalfe

Shopkeeper David has never met a woman he hasn’t tried to sleep with.

It doesn’t matter if he’s currently single, engaged (as is usually the case) or married – he;ll try his luck with anyone available.

And he’s not that discerning – before his current relationship he was with a serial killer, and before that a paedophile who preyed on his son.

He still managed to cheat on them both.

Tony Audenshaw debuted as Bob Hope in Emmerdale in 2000 (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Bob Hope

The man of multiple wives, even more children, and not a moral between them.

Bob has cheated on all his wives – including most recently Brenda, with widow Laurel Thomas.

It cost him his home, his business and his dignity – and now he works part time in a pub. but will he cheat on current squeeze Wendy?

Debbie has been cheating in Emmerdale since she arrived (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Dingle

The Dingle from cousins Charity and Cain Dingle inherited her parents’ love of cheating.

If she’s with one brother, it’s only a matter of time until she’s had the other – and then arranged for an acid attack to accidentally scar him for life.

Last year she became the victim of a love-rat – and promptly decided to destroy him in a stunning display of hypocrisy.

She’s now no doubt working her way through Scotland.

Charity Dingle

She’s had a tough life has Charity – but it’s not been made easier by her constant wandering eye.

If only it was just her eye that wandered! She’s almost always cheating on someone at any given opportunity.

Now she’s with Mack – the man she cheated on Vanessa with – she wants Vanessa back. And the circle continues.

Nate is a chip off the old block (Credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson

Like father, like son.

While his dad was Nate’s age he was grooming the underage daughter of his former lover in a revenge plan, but Nate didn’t sink so low.

Instead he seduced his stepmother to get back at his dad.

And then he worked his way through the village, knocked Tracy up, and cheated on her with a random woman in a pub.

