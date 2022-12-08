Emmerdale: The truth about Cain and Caleb revealed as soap breaks boundaries again with huge Boxing Day episode

Emmerdale will introduce new character Caleb Miligan on Christmas Day as he visits Cain in prison.

Although we know he is Cain’s brother, we don’t know where he’s been or why we’ve never heard of him before.

Fear not, Emmerdale is set to reveal all on Boxing Day with another flashback episode.

How does Caleb fit in to the Dingles? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Caleb in Emmerdale?

Waterloo Road star, Will Ash, has been cast as Cain Dingle’s long-lost brother, Caleb.

Caleb is a successful businessman who will arrive on the scene on Christmas Day.

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, has spoken of her delight at the casting of Will Ash as Caleb.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the village. It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.

“Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?

“His arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!”

Speaking of his new role, Will Ash said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show. Emmerdale is packed full of fantastic actors and I’m really looking forward to working alongside them.

“Caleb is a fantastically complex character and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Meanwhile it was confirmed by Emmerdale writer, Sharon Marshall, on This Morning that Caleb is in fact Faith’s son… and Cain knew about him all along.

Caleb is Faith’s son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale to air flashback episode

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has now revealed more about Caleb’s arrival.

On Boxing Day the soap will air a huge episode which will flashback to 1992 so we can learn the full story of Caleb and Cain.

“Cain is still in prison and he will get a visit from his brother on Christmas Day, Caleb, played by Will Ash,” Jane told Entertainment Daily! and other press.

“I think the viewers are going to absolutely fall in love with him.”

But how much does Cain know about his brother?

“When Caleb visits Cain in prison we will discover that Cain knows Caleb exists and he’s known about him for 30 years,” Jane confirmed.

“On Boxing Day we will rewind to 1992 and we will discover how Cain and Caleb first met, why Cain then rejected him from his life and what was going on with Chas at that point.

“We have three fantastic actors playing our young Cain, Caleb and Chas.”

Will Chas be interested in getting to know her brother? (Credit: ITV)

The future for Caleb

And will Caleb be sticking around?

“As much as Cain wants Caleb to disappear for another 30 years, Caleb’s not going to have that,” Jane revealed.

“He wants to meet his sister and the rest of his extended family.”

She also teased Caleb might be the key to freeing Cain…

“Could he be the answer to all the Dingles’ prayers in regards to Cain being locked up?” Jane asked.

“We all know Cain didn’t kill Al, we probably all know the worst place to keep a secret is in Emmerdale, so we will be waiting to see if that comes out and the consequences.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!