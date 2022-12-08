Emmerdale spoilers: 7 explosive secrets for Christmas and 2023 as the Dingles take centre stage

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has revealed some massive Christmas spoilers – and teased what’s to come in 2023.

“The start of 2023 is explosive for the Dingles,” she told Entertainment Daily and other press.

“We’ve got Cain, Paddy and Chas at the heart of what’s happening in our village, we’ve got Charity and Mackenzie as well, so the Dingles are really kicking off 2023 with a bang.”

Here are the top spoilers for Christmas and 2023 in Emmerdale!

Paddy will find out the truth (Credit: ITV)

1. Chas’ affair exposed and the fallout

The moment viewers have been waiting for is here: Chas Dingle‘s affair with Al Chapman is finally going to come out.

But how will it play out – and what does it mean for her and Paddy?

“Paddy and Chas are absolutely in their worst place because the affair’s been discovered and they are forced to spend Christmas Day together and it does not go well,” explained Jane.

She continued to say the story would look at “how you navigate trying to be the best parents you can when your marriage is falling to pieces and one of you has had an affair.”

Of what the future holds for Paddy and Chas, Jane said: “We’ll watch them both go on their journey and it will be very serious and quite heartbreaking as we watch what happens to what were one of our favourite couples until we tore them apart.”

Jane acknowledged the viewers will find it hard to forgive Chas, but she hopes there is a chance of redemption.

“The viewers are always going to find it difficult to forgive her for breaking Paddy‘s heart,” she said.

“But what we will start to see is Chas doing her absolute best to right her wrongs and to put other people first and to acknowledge what she did.”

We will find out exactly how Cain and Caleb fit together (Credit: ITV)

2. Cain and Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers

“Cain is still in prison and he will get a visit from his brother on Christmas Day, Caleb, played by Will Ash,” Jane said.

“I think the viewers are going to absolutely fall in love with him.”

So who is Caleb – and exactly what does Cain know about him?

Jane has promised all will make sense!

“When Caleb visits Cain in prison we will discover that Cain knew Caleb existed and he’s known about him for 30 years,” she explained.

She then confirmed another flashback episode so we understand what really went on.

“On Boxing Day we will rewind to 1992 and we will discover how Cain and Caleb first met, why Cain then rejected him from his life, and what was going on with Chas at that point.”

And is Caleb sticking around?

“As much as Cain wants Caleb to disappear for another 30 years, Caleb’s not going to have that,” Jane teased.

“He wants to meet his sister and the rest of his extended family. Could he be the answer to all the Dingles’ prayers in regards to Cain being locked up? Well have to wait and see…”

Kyle is clearly not coping (Credit: ITV)

3. Kyle’s killer secret exposed?

As Cain wallows in prison, Kyle is clearly not coping with his killer secret on the outside.

Despite Amy and Moira’s desperate attempts to get things back to normal, Kyle is really struggling.

“We all know Cain didn’t kill Al,” Jane said.

“We probably all know the worst place to keep a secret is in Emmerdale so we will be waiting to see if that comes out and the consequences.”

Is Nicky a good nanny – or just good looking? (Credit: ITV)

4. New love for Gabby

Emmerdale has cast a new love interest for Gabby Thomas.

She is set to fall for the new nanny. But is it a wise match?

Jane explained: “Lewis Cope is playing the ‘manny’ at Home Farm.

“He’s very good-looking nanny who catches the eye of Gabby the minute he walks in for the interview.

“It’s plain to see her focus is not on who will look after the children the best, but who will look after her the best.”

However Jane also teased: “There will be a few reveals along the way…”

More Emmerdale spoilers for 2023

Mack went down on one knee (Credit: ITV)

5. A wedding and a baby for Mackenzie

Mackenzie Boyd is currently engaged to Charity Dingle, while trying to keep his secret one-night stand with Chloe quiet.

However, that’s easier said than done now she’s pregnant!

And that secret is set to come out in explosive fashion – of course!

“We know Mackenzie is the father of Chloe’s baby and it’s another secret that’s not going to be kept secret for long,” Jane said.

“We have got a Charity and Mackenzie wedding on the cards which will be happening next year.

“I think we all know weddings don’t all go very smoothly and Chloe’s baby will be due around the time of the wedding…

“It will be explosive for Charity and Mackenzie.”

Bernice is finding it hard (Credit: ITV)

6. Bernice’s menopause journey

Viewers have just seen Bernice Blackstock diagnosed with the menopause.

And she’s not happy about it!

Jane explained: “We like to do stories that resonate with a lot of our viewers.

“Sam Giles does it brilliantly because she manages to put humour into something that is really quite hard and sad and difficult.

“So we really get to enjoy that story whilst really understanding what this woman is going through.”

7. All change at the B&B in Emmerdale spoilers

The B&B is set to have a makeover with two new owners at its helm.

Eric Pollard is giving up the business and two other villagers will take over.

Although Jane is keeping tight-lipped on who, she teased: “Let’s just say it’s very boutique, the new decor. It’s very glamorous and it’s just on the right side of not being cheesy.”

She added: “It’s going to be two owners who are not a couple running the B&B.”

We wonder who it could be?

