Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has given the news fans wanted to hear: Chas Dingle‘s sordid affair with Al Chapman will be revealed before Christmas.

And it’s set to be a cold and difficult festive season for Chas.

But will she and Paddy reconcile in Emmerdale in 2023?

Al and Chas were carrying on behind Paddy’s back before Al’s death (Credit: ITV)

Fans call for Chas affair reveal

Viewers at home are desperate for the truth to come out about Chas and Al.

“Just expose Chas for [bleeps] sake,” said one. And others agreed.

Lets get to the good stuff. Skanky Chas getting found out #emmerdale — LynnBirt4306 (@birty4306) December 7, 2022

When is Chas going to get found out #Emmerdale — 🌟💛Dion💛🌟 (@DionPetrie) December 7, 2022

With Belle discovering tonight (Thursday December 8) that Al was having an affair when he died, she immediately questions Chas.

Chas, of course, denies it. But the pressure is too much and it won’t be long before Belle learns the truth.

Belle then confides in Moira, but how – and when – will it get back to Paddy?

It’s not going to be a happy Christmas for Paddy (Credit: ITV)

When is Chas Dingle’s affair revealed in Emmerdale?

Now, show boss Jane Hudson has told Entertainment Daily! and other media the secret will be exposed before Christmas.

Speaking of what will happen over the festive period, Jane revealed: “Paddy and Chas are absolutely in their worst place because the affair’s been discovered.

“They are forced to spend Christmas Day together and it does not go well.”

Jane went on to talk about what 2023 holds for the couple.

“Continuing our story with Paddy and Chas and how you navigate trying to be the best parents you can when your marriage is falling to pieces and one of you has had an affair.

“We’ll watch them both go on their journeys and it will be very serious and quite heartbreaking as we watch what happens to what were one of our favourite couples until we tore them apart,” she added.

Chas had been pretty hateful lately – is there any coming back from it? (Credit: ITV)

Will Chas be redeemed in Emmerdale?

Of course, for many months viewers have felt Chas can’t be redeemed. After everything she’s done – cheating on Paddy, blaming him for her infidelity, and not being there when her mum was dying because she was with Al, fans have washed their hands of her.

Is there any way of bringing Chas back from this?

“The viewers are always going to find it difficult to forgive her for breaking Paddy’s heart,” sighed Jane.

“But what we will start to see is Chas doing her absolute best to right her wrongs and to put other people first and to acknowledge what she did.”

Caleb might be Chas’s only ally (Credit: ITV)

Long-lost brother

Also in upcoming storylines for Chas she will be reunited with the long-lost brother she never knew she had!

Caleb will turn up over Christmas and it’s clear Cain knew about him, but Chas did not.

“As much as Cain wants Caleb to disappear for another 30 years, Caleb’s not going to have that,” Jane teased.

“He wants to meet his sister and the rest of his extended family.”

Could he be the only family member Chas has left to turn to in 2023?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!