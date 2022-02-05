Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu needs to do these 5 shows after Meena’s demise

As Meena Jutla in Emmerdale, Paige Sandu has been a revelation.

Shucking off years of uninspired serial killer soap storylines – she has created something truly special in the nightmare nurse.

But no good villain can last forever – so with Paige having to leave Emmerdale, here’s where we want to see her next.

Who wouldn’t want to see Paige go up against Luther’s Alice Morgan? (Credit: BBC)

Luther

The London detective might have Alice Morgan but there’s always room for more than one psychotic killing machine, right?

Paige has proved she plays a psychopath serial killer well so let her get on with it.

And Alice could do with a challenge when the show comes back in the Luther Netflix film.

Paige could play the heir to Pat Phelan’s villain crown in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street

Not to suggest that Paige can only play serial killers – but she plays an excellent serial killer.

And one show that’s in desperate need of a new serial killer is Corrie.

After improving Emmerdale no end, would it be too much to hope for that Paige pops over to Weatherfield and jazzes up the place?

Paige could make an immediate impression in the new Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road

The revived BBC school drama will begin filming shortly and what better way to return with a bang than to hire Paige?

She is exactly what the education-based show needs.

Viewers would be kept on their toes by whatever character she inhabits – and she’d no doubt keep the kids in line.

After Breda died, Hollyoaks is in need of a good serial killer (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks

Another soap that could desperately use Paige’s talents is Hollyoaks.

No stranger to serial killers, the soap has an impressive record in the murder stakes.

However what the show really needs is a decent actress – and Paige is definitely that.

If she can pull off the outlandish actions of Meena – there’s nothing that Hollyoaks could throw at her that she wouldn’t ace.

Literally anything in America

Rarely has a soap star gone to Hollywood and made it.

Even rarer still are the ones who take a chance, make it, and deserve to have made it.

Paige is definitely capable and deserving.

She will kill any role that she could get her teeth into – so Hollywood better keep watch.

