Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve called Meena’s ‘replacement’

The law of Soapland states as one psycho departs, another must arrive – and Emmerdale fans are convinced they know exactly who’s going to replace Meena Jutla.

She’s been on a killing spree around the village for the best part of a year and now we know her reign of terror is almost over.

But who will step into her murderous shoes when she goes?

Marcus Dean.

Or so viewers think.

Friend or foe? No one knows (Credit: ITV)

Who is Marcus Dean in Emmerdale?

Pierce’s son, Marcus, arrives tonight (Thursday February 3) to find out why Rhona Goskirk has contacted him.

But is he a good guy or a bad guy?

We don’t know yet, but fans have definitely pre-judged him as an out and out baddie to replace Meena.

Writing on Twitter, one said: “No sooner will we HOPEFULLY get rid of Meena and then Pierce’s son will probably want to reign terror over Rhona. Come on Emmerdale

can we have some happy and funny storylines for a change?”

“If this character is going to hold people hostage, drug and kill off the village folk slowly…..then please don’t bother!” said another.

A third quipped: “Who’s his character Charles Manson or Hannibal Lecter???”

“He is the next serial killer,” asserted one more.

“Oh the Meena storyline is ending lets chuck in the next psycho for no reason,” said someone else.

Another added: “Don’t tell me he’s going to murder. Rape. Lie. Cheat. Swindle. Drug dealer. Banned drink driver.”

“Who’s he going to murder?” questioned a third.

Rhona doesn’t know what trouble she’s bringing to her life (Credit: ITV)

Is Pierce’s son good or bad?

At the moment we don’t know if Marcus is actually bad or good. All we know is he is the long-lost son of Pierce Harris.

Pierce is serving life in prison for murdering Rhona’s boyfriend Graham Foster and kidnapping Vanessa Woodfield and her son Johnny.

Prior to his most recent sentence, Pierce was inside for four years for raping Rhona.

So he’s not a nice guy.

Is Marcus a chip off the old block?

Or will he prove to be the one good thing Pierce has ever done?

