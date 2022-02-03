Fans convinced ‘creepy’ Lydia is Coronation Street’s answer to Meena Jutla

Coronation Street fans are convinced Lydia is the soap’s answer to Meena Jutla.

Recently viewers were introduced to Lydia, a woman Sarah befriended through work.

However Sarah was shocked when she learnt Lydia had a relationship with her husband Adam back in university.

Soon Lydia began a relationship with Adam’s uncle, Daniel but in last night’s episode (Thursday, February 3) Daniel broke up with Lydia as he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend Daisy.

Daniel broke up with Lydia. But she blamed Adam (Credit: ITV)

Lydia went to the pub to get drunk and she ran into Adam. Devastated, Lydia blamed Adam for Daniel dumping her.

However fans are predicting Lydia could be dangerous and is Corrie’s answer to Meena Jutla.

Lydia's been giving off Meena vibes for a couple of weeks #Corrie — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieNews81) January 28, 2022

Is Lydia going to be the next Meena 🤔🤔🙄😀#Corrie — pollyk (@joy9kat) February 2, 2022

Lydia looks a cross between stalker Anne from Home & Away, and Meena from Emmerdale. Beware, #Corrie residents — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieNews81) February 2, 2022

And now we have the latest soap serial killer #lydia #Corrie — Kaisha (@teamkinGZioN) February 2, 2022

Lydia giving off stalker vibes #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) February 2, 2022

Why is Lydia so controlling and why is she obsessed with the Barlows x #corrie — Dave (@DavidMackayyy) January 28, 2022

Who is Meena Jutla?

Meena Jutla is an Emmerdale character who’s storyline is currently playing out on-screen.

Meena is a serial killer in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She murdered Nadine Butler, Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

She has also tried to kill Priya Sharma, Victoria Sugden, Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle.

What is happening with Lydia, Adam and Sarah?

In a recent interview, Iain MacLeod talked about Lydia’s storyline, actress Rebecca Ryan and what was to come this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media he said: “I hope loads of excitement. Rebecca’s fantastically good and as soon as we saw her audition for this part we were like ‘yep where do we sign’ she’s just so good.

He continued: “What we wanted to do with this story was kind of a updated version of a 90s thriller – like fatal attraction. Looking back on them now they look horribly dated in gender politics.”

It sounds like Lydia will be causing problems for Adam and Sarah (Credit: ITV)

“So we sort of thought what might a story of that type look like in the 21st century.

“I hope we’ve crafted it. I think what we’ve got is a really nuance story where everybody is capable of behaving badly, there is no vilification of the scorned woman or anything like that.

“But the bottom line is Lydia will come to be quite a threat to Sarah and Adam’s marriage; a catalyst for Sarah and Adam to risk destroying their own relationship.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

