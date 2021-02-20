Idris Elba has some good news for Luther fans – he has has confirmed that a spin-off film is definitely in the works.

The beloved detective series has been a hit with BBC viewers for years.

As a result, Idris has revealed that the show’s makers have decided to make the fans’ pleas for a film version of the series a reality.

Yes, John Luther is about to make a comeback, and on the big screen no less.

Idris Elba has confirmed a Luther movie is happening (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What’s the latest on Luther spin-off film?

The Hollywood star revealed the news while chatting about his plans for 2021.

“Definitely making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I’m going to be making Luther: The Movie,” he told Capital Radio.

“I’m super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that. It’s been a long time coming for a movie, for people that have loved the show.

He added: “We’ve been making the show for 10 years, so we’re making a film.”

The smash hit TV series ran for five seasons between 2010 and 2019.

It was a huge success for the BBC. During its run it was nominated for 11 Emmys, and it helped Idris win a Golden Globe.

Back in 2019, Idris opened up about his excitement regarding a possible movie.

“Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the ’90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider,” he told Digital Spy.

“It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther.

“Essentially we just want to try to take it to a much bigger audience and scale, and perhaps international as well.”

There is no season 6 of Luther planned (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a Luther season 6?

Despite the news of a movie, things sadly don’t look good for a potential sixth season of the BBC drama.

Last year, creator Neil Cross insisted that a new series will never happen.

“There is not going to be a season six — definitively no season six,’ he told Insider Magazine.

He said: “Idris, [director] Jamie Payne, and I will shortly have some exciting news to share. There’s gonna be more later, but it’s not going to be season six.”

