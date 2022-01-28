Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden debuts new hair on screen and fans are divided

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden debuted his dramatic new hair transformation on screen as he returned to Emmerdale tonight.

David Metcalfe breezed back into the village with a platinum blonde buzz cut, but fans are divided.

His on-screen girlfriend, Victoria Sugden, also returned a new ‘do, with her hair much longer and sleeker than before.

Matthew Wolfenden is known for his full head of hair (Credit: ITV)

When did Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden cut his hair?

Matthew’s wife – fellow Emmerdale star Charley Webb – shared a video showing their children getting ready to give him a haircut back in October.

At the time, Matthew wasn’t filming Emmerdale following reports of a ‘race row’ on set.

With their two sons, Charley used scissors and clippers to shave off Matthew’s lustrous locks.

Captioning the video, she said: “It was a family effort [scissors emoji].”

But that wasn’t the half of it. With bowls full of discarded hair Matthew then revealed the final look.

He now rocks a close-shaved head that had been dyed platinum blond!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb)

How did fans react to the extreme hair transformation?

Despite the fun the family had and Matthew’s stunning new look, some were disappointed that he shaved off his trademark locks.

One said: “Ooooooh noooooooo! I love the longer hair the boys all have lovely long hair and Daddy’s is gone?? Is it for charity?”

Another exclaimed: “Awwww!!!!! Matthew has the best hair and you’ve cut it all off!”

A third sighed: “Oh I loved your hair.”

Finally, a fourth lamented: “Oh no way! Matthew really suited his long hair however suits any hairstyle!”

Some Emmerdale fans loved it!

However, some fans loved the new, sleek buzzcut.

Emmerdale co-star Sammy Winward joked: “I would never let you anywhere near my hair!!! The kids yes, you no! [cry-laugh emoji] looks great xxxx.”

Another said: “Love it, its so light now it’s shorter.”

A third gushed: “Much much better [clap emoji, fire emoji].”

It’s not the first time Matthew has dramatically cut off his locks.

In 2016 he shaved his head when character David was suffering testicular cancer.

Matthew Wolfenden shaved his head when character David had testicular cancer (Credit: ITV)

David in Emmerdale as Matthew Wolfenden returns

Matthew returned to Emmerdale tonight (Friday January 28) after an absence of three months.

He and girlfriend Victoria went to Portugal for a family holiday after they nearly died during survival week.

It has since been revealed David’s ex-girlfriend, Meena Jutla, is a serial killer. David came home to make a statement.

In real-life, Matthew and Isabel have been off screen following accusations of a race row on set.

The pair were alleged to have been involved and although Emmerdale denied they had been suspended, they have only recently returned to filming following the incident.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!