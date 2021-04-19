Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb condemns former actor friend guilty of sexual assault

Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb has shared his thoughts after a former friend was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.

The 29-year-old actor, who stars as Mackenzie Boyd in the ITV soap, was previously “mates” with Kevin Guthrie.

Last week, Guthrie was convicted of sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman after a night out.

During the four day trial, the Sunshine on Leith star, 33, had insisted he had only “helped” the woman on the night.

However, the jury were told his DNA was found on the inside of her underwear.

Guthrie denied the charges while appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Following the trial, Sheriff Tom Hughes told him he took advantage of the woman “while she was in a vulnerable position”.

Guthrie was put on the sex offenders list.

He is due to be sentenced next month.

What did Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb say?

Following his conviction, Lawrence took to Twitter to share his anger.

Alongside a news article, the soap star said: “There are so many things wrong with this article. Tone deaf doesn’t even cover it, from ‘inconsolable’ to ‘highly commendable’.

“I know Kevin Guthrie, there was a time in my life when I called him a mate. He is a guilty man and deserves to not work again.”

He is a guilty man and deserves to not work again

Furthermore, Lawrence added: “My heart bleeds for the victim. She is a warrior and one of the bravest people in the world!

“Men who are in similar positions to what Kevin was – just be careful.

“I think it’s bloody wonderful you are crapping your pants right now!”

Lawrence’s post was met to several supportive messages from fans.

Meanwhile, the actor has played troublemaker Mackenzie in Emmerdale since last year.

His character is the younger brother of Moira Dingle.

Ahead of joining the soap, Lawrence said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be moving into Emmerdale village as Mackenzie.

“I’ve had so much fun playing around with the character already, and to do it in Britain’s most famous village is just the cherry on top.”

