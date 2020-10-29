Emmerdale introduced new character, Mackenzie in tonight’s episodes (Thursday, October 29) but which actor plays Moira’s brother?

During the first episode, Mackenzie clashed with Charity Dingle. However things soon took a twist when the pair ended up sharing a kiss.

It was revealed last week that the person Charity cheats on Vanessa with is none other than Moira’s brother.

Emmerdale newbie Mackenzie is Moira’s brother and played by actor Lawrence Robb (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Moira faces a dark chapter of her life

But who plays Mackenzie and what shows has he been in before?

Emmerdale: Who plays Moira’s brother Mackenzie?

Mackenzie is played by actor Lawrence Robb.

According to Lawrence’s IMDB page, he starred in a short film in 2014 called The Trouble Downstairs.

Earlier this year, Lawrence played Matt in Sky comedy drama I Hate Suzie, which starred Billie Piper.

Is Lawrence related to Natalie J Robb?

It’s a reasonable question to ask, given they are playing Emmerdale siblings.

But it’s just coincide and the two actors are not brother and sister or any other relation off air!

What social media does Lawrence Robb use?

Lawrence seems to keep his followers up to date on his life though Twitter and Instagram.

A couple of weeks ago, the actor shared a behind the scenes picture at Emmerdale, taken by Charity actress, Emma Atkins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Robb (@lawrencejarobb) on Sep 14, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT

What’s next for Mackenzie?

Mackenzie and Moira will soon reunite and next week she tells her brother she has some things she needs to say, telling him he needs to hear it.

But things don’t seem to go well as Moira later ends up sobbing alone.

Mackenzie isn’t happy with Moira (Credit: ITV)

Later when Cain spots Mackenzie in the village, the two men square up. The mechanic tells him if he ever sees him in the village again, he’ll leave in a coffin.

Meanwhile Rhona reminds Moira she’s always there if she needs her.

But when Cain turns up and starts slating Mackenzie, Moira tells him to stay away. Has she pushed him away too?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie ends up breaking into Home Farm and overhears Cain and Sam reveal their revenge plan to Jamie.

Lawrence speaking about Mackenzie’s intentions

Speaking about Mackenzie’s intentions, Lawrence told Metro: “He comes in with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He’s got a big story about Moira’s past. He’s angry with Moira.”

The actor added: “He’s decided that he wants to come in and cause a wee bit of havoc for her.

“He wants to make life a little bit more difficult because in his eyes she’s been living the high life: Easy, 4×4, a nice big farm.

Mackenzie is played by Lawrence Robb (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Read More: Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over Paul’s vicious attack on Vinny

“He comes in and goes: ‘No actually, you’ve got family and you’ve got some issues which you need to deal with. Deal with me first.’ That’s the crux of it.

“He really doesn’t like her. He’s got something to tell Moira, he’s come with a message and throughout the course of the show, he will inevitably tell her.

“He wants to make life as difficult as possible, as he’s got a lot of resentment towards her.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.