Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has sparked concerns amongst his fans as they noticed his hand injury in Zoe Henry’s latest Twitter picture.

In recent episodes of Emmerdale, Jeff’s character Cain returned from Scotland with an arm injury.

When Cain’s son Nate questioned it, he revealed he had hurt it helping out his dad with a DIY job.

However Jeff’s wife Zoe, who plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap, recently shared a picture of Jeff working on their allotment.

She captioned the photo: “Potatoes finally in.”

But fans noticed that Jeff has a bandaged arm in real life and were concerned.

One wrote: “Lovely photo but what has Jeff done to his hand? Get well soon Jeff, you need that hand for digging.”

A second tweeted: “I just like to say that is a very god picture of your dog and also Jeff doing all the hard work. If he has hurt his hand I hope his hand gets better soon.

Jeff and Zoe run an allotment together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third said: “Is that the same sore hand that he is also displaying in Emmerdale… hurt in Scotland?”

Another added: “What’s Jeff done to his hand? Noticed it on this week’s episodes.”

Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry’s allotment

Jeff and Zoe have been running their allotment for quite a few years. The couple got an allotment in part because Jeff suffers from Crohn’s disease and was advised to stop eating processed food.

Zoe often shares updates on the allotment on her Twitter account.

Jeff plays Cain in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, Zoe revealed they had a new addition in their allotment – a freshly covered poly tunnel, which was done by experts.

Whilst they make veg for themselves, the two also share their produce with their co-stars.

Last year, Charley Webb, who plays Cain’s daughter Debbie Dingle, showed a picture of her roast, revealing the veg is from Zoe and Jeff’s allotment.

