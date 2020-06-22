Emmerdale star James Moore celebrates one-year anniversary with girlfriend Sophie

Emmerdale star James Moore has shared a tribute to his girlfriend Sophie as they celebrate their one-year anniversary.

The actor posted the message to his Instagram account sharing a series of photographs.

He captioned the post: "I can't believe it's already been a year! We've accomplished so much, individually and together this year.

"You've given me so much more confidence and faith in myself, and you've helped me with so much - achieving my dreams, following my career and just general adulting like how to read a meter.

"I am thankful for you every day. For every little thing. I am grateful for every moment. Happy anniversary. I love you!"

James's followers commented to wish them a happy anniversary.

One wrote: "Congrats to you both x."

A second commented: "Such a happy looking couple."

A third said: "Happy anniversary to you both."

James and Sophie's relationship

James plays Ryan in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

James often shares photos with Sophie as they go on dates and celebrate special occasions.

I can't believe it's already been a year!

Last year, James shared a series of Sophie shots as she graduated from university.

It appears the pair have been in self-isolation together through the pandemic, as James shared pictures of their date nights.

So for date night tonight, me and my girlfriend dressed up as random characters from Benidorm, as it’s a show we’re both obsessed with it lately, and by stroke of luck we both chose Kenneth! Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/5FSKBPjSGz — James Moore ♿️👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾 (@jamesmooreactor) May 28, 2020

Emmerdale: Ryan's storyline

James joined Emmerdale in 2018 as Charity Dingle's long-lost son Ryan Stocks.

Last year, James won the National Television Award for Best Newcomer.

Earlier this year, Ryan became involved in Graham Foster's death storyline.

Ryan and Charity stole Graham's money the night he was killed (Credit: ITV)

After getting involved with helping Graham steal money from Kim Tate, the businessman became frustrated when Ryan refused to help him take any more.

During an argument, Graham decided to pick up Ryan, who has cerebral palsy, and lock him in a shed, leaving him upset.

When Charity discovered what Graham had done to her son, she and Ryan plotted to take his money as revenge. However he was killed that same night by Pierce Harris.

Ryan later confessed to Graham's girlfriend Rhona what they had done and handed the money to the police.