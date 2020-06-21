Emmerdale fans desperate for Nicola and Jimmy to take over the Woolpack

Fans of Emmerdale are desperate for Nicola and Jimmy King to take over The Woolpack.

The couple have been stuck in a rut since losing the haulage firm's control.

Chas currently runs the pub with cousin Charity on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Now working in the office in a humdrum job, Nicola has become more and more frustrated.

And with Jimmy a member of the King Family - the ones who originally took Home Farm off the Tates to begin with, fans think it's only right that the couple get a business to run.

And in last week's lockdown episode, Nicola admitted that is exactly what she wants.

She told her husband: "I've just realised what I've got to do - I want a business Jimmy, and I know exactly which business I want."

Fans think she wants The Woolpack - and they're all for the idea.

One said on DS Forums: "I think Jimmy and Nicola would make good licensees at The Woolpack. Jimmy is used to running a business and Nicola would keep everyone in order."

Nicola and Jimmy are in a rut on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

A second said: "I think Jimmy and Nicola would be great behind the bar.

"I know they where put there for a short temporary trial run a few years back but that was purposely supposed to fail because they couldn’t cope with running the bar and having Angel as a young baby.

Nicola behind the bar?

"Fast forward 12 years, the 3 kids are older, it would give Jimmy and Nico and perhaps Rodney, something to do while putting the King family back into a position of prominence again."

A third said: "I wouldn't be adverse to this. Nicola's 'customer service' should guarantee a few laughs if nothing else.

"Nicola used to help run home farm so they would both bring something to the table."

Another agreed, saying: "I agree the Woolpack could do with some new owners to refresh the place a bit. Jimmy and Nicola would be the perfect candidates.

"Nicola and Jimmy would make brilliant owners out of current cast because you would be guaranteed plenty of comedy amongst human stories and could employ Laurel as barmaid to chat with customers, whilst Bob provides entertainment."

