Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins shares stunning selfie post-surgery

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden, has shared a stunning selfie just eight days after having eye surgery.

The actress posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "Eight days post eye surgery - so far so good. Cheers to no longer saying I can't hear you because I can't see you."

Her followers commented on her post to say how stunning she looks.

One wrote: "I say that all the time - I can't hear you I haven't got my glasses on."

A second commented: "Gorg."

A third added: "Looking absolutely stunning."

Another said: "Beautiful woman."

Emmerdale: Victoria's husband Adam Barton to return?

Recently Adam Thomas, who played Victoria's husband Adam Barton teased a return to the soap.

After Danny Miller revealed he had exciting news, Adam tweeted in reply: "I'm coming back to Emmerdale! Wahoooo!"

However it appeared to be a joke and Emmerdale has not confirmed whether Adam will return.

Adam Thomas teased a return to the show (Credit: ITV)

Adam fled the Dales in 2018 after he took the blame for his aunt Emma's murder. He did this to protect his mum Moira, who is Emma's real killer.

Eight days post eye surgery - so far so good.

Victoria made an attempt to track down her estranged husband but after being scammed by a 'private investigator' she ended her search.

Emmerdale return - What's next for Victoria

Recently the TV soap began filming again after they were forced to stop production during the coronavirus pandemic.

However the cast are now back at work with new safety measures.

Victoria will be leaving her job at the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Before the lockdown episodes, the last viewers saw of Vic she was leaving her job at the Woolpack to work at the Outdoor Pursuit centre.

Her new role will mean working under Kim Tate. But how will she get on working for the cold businesswoman?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

