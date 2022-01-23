Emmerdale star Dean Andrews reveals very impressive secret second career

DEAN ANDREWS EMMERDALE COMP
Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has revealed he’s got a secret second career.

The Will Taylor actor, 58, has told how he is a qualified chef for his downtime from acting and keeps his hand in while preparing feasts at home.

Dean Andrews has revealed he has a secret second career (Credit: ITV)
He revealed to Notebook: “I’m a qualified chef, so I love cooking everything from lasagne to Chinese chicken, or sometimes we have something from the chippy.”

Dean previously told how he went to catering college as a back-up career from his time as a singer.

He told Inside Soap: “I started acting when I was 40, so I was quite late to it anyway.

“I was a professional singer from the age of 17 to 25 years or so.

“I don’t think I’d still be doing that, though, as I did go back to catering college and qualified as a chef.”

Dean added: “I didn’t want to be the singer who was still on stage when he was 55, trying to be all young and sexy.

“So I went to catering college, qualified as a chef and I started to run the catering at the golf club at the time.

“If I hadn’t gone into acting, I think I’d be running a fish and chip shop.”

On-screen Dean has had a busy few years with his character Will becoming engaged to Kim Tate.

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews plays Will Taylor in the soap (Credit: ITV)
Emmerdale star Dean Andrews plays Will Taylor in the soap (Credit: ITV)

The former drug dealer arrived in the village two years ago searching for his daughter Dawn.

Instead he found his ex Harriet Finch – and stalked and terrorised her for her role in sending him to prison.

They eventually got together – but split after her affair with corrupt cop DI Malone was revealed.

Dawn later killed Malone in self-defence but Will took the blame in Kim’s eyes.

Kim recently had the body removed and disposed of – ending the storyline for good.

