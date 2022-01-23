Emmerdale brothers Max Parker and Kris Mochrie engaged after romantic proposal

Emmerdale brothers Max Parker and Kris Mochrie are engaged.

The couple have revealed Max got down on one knee while on safari on a romantic holiday in South Africa.

They met on the ITV soap where Max played Luke Posner and Kris his evil brother Lee.

Max posted a video of the proposal showing the stunning moment to his Instagram.

He captioned it and two snaps of the couple: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my fiancé.”

Kris later took to his own Instagram to reveal how Max had made the proposal extra special using his grandmother’s jewellery to make part of the engagement ring.

He wrote: “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.”

He added: “I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect… I mean this film says it all.

“Max had asked my Mum for any jewellery that my Gran had. Mum still had my Grans locket and he has had it made in to the middle of the engagement ring on the inside. So so special.

“Thank you to the job that brought us together, our incredible family and friends. And the amazing love from you all. I’m a very lucky boy.

“WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!”

Emmerdale star Max Parker played Luke Posner in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale stars react to Max Parker and Kris Mochrie’s engagement

The boys’ co-stars and friends are overjoyed for them.

Victoria Sugden actress Isabel Hodgins commented: “Shut the front door. This is the best thing I’ve ever heard. Love the pair of you so much!!!!!! I can’t cope!!!! I’m so happy and love you both so much!!”

Lisa Riley added: “Love love love to you both!!! CONGRATULATIONS”

Amy Walsh commented: “Omg this is gorgeous news!!! Congratulations you beautiful men.”

Since leaving Emmerdale Max has been filming for a new US TV show, Vampire Academy.

And Kris will soon be seen in an upcoming episode of ITV drama Vera.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

