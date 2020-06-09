Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale takes daughter to work as she returns as Andrea Tate

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has posted an adorable picture with her daughter, Autumn, as she returns to work as Andrea Tate.

But aside from the cutesness, could the snap actually give a clue as to where Andrea Tate is hiding out?

Andrea has gone missing in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Where is Andrea in Emmerdale?

Andrea has run off with her daughter Millie, after finding out husband Jamie Tate was having an affair with Belle Dingle.

She exposed their cheating in front of the entire Woolpack and then subsequently disappeared.

She has left without her purse, cards or money, leading to Jamie leaving her a fearful voicemail begging her to come home.

Jamie's evil scheming mum, Kim Tate believes Andrea will return once she's finished making her point, but Jamie isn't so sure.

Andrea's gone missing as an act of revenge against cheating Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Viewers, meanwhile, last saw Andrea holed-up in a hotel room with Millie, but beyond that we have no idea what she will do next.

But Anna's latest photo showing her back at ITV reveals we'll very soon find out.

View this post on Instagram Bring Munchkin To Work Day ❤️ A post shared by Anna Nightingale (@annanightingale) on Jun 9, 2020 at 6:29am PDT

The background doesn't look recognisable as one of the well-known Emmerdale sets, the artwork doesn't seem very Kim Tate so it's not likely to be an unseen Home Farm room.

It's possible it's somewhere behind the scenes, but could this be where Andrea is hiding out now?

It looks pretty plush - who is helping her financially if she has no cards or cash? Is someone else helping her hide from Jamie?

Anna's gorgeous photo

The picture has ITV tagged as the location and Anna has written: "Bring Munchkin To Work Day," alongside the photo.

In the snap, Anna is laughing with her little girl.

Fans gushed over the two of them, with one saying: "Oh she's just adorable."

Another added: "She will have gotten very used to having you there 24/7 Anna. I'm sure she won't want to let you back to work. We are all grateful to little Autumn for sharing her fabulous Mummy with us all."

"Aww she looks in her element," said one more. A future career for Autumn, perhaps?

Anna in lockdown

Anna has been spending lots of time with Autumn in lockdown and recently shared a picture where she looks completely different from her alter ego.

She captioned the post: "'If there's any answer, maybe love can end the madness. Maybe not, oh, but we can only try'. Carole King."

Andrea and her Emmerdale future

With Emmerdale back filming, it won't be long before we find out Andrea's fate.

What is she really plotting? And just where is she?!

