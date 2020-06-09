Emmerdale viewers divided over Sam and Lydia's lockdown episode

Some Emmerdale viewers have branded the first lockdown episode 'boring' as Sam and Lydia's marriage suffers in isolation.

In the special, which aired last night (Monday, June 8), the newlyweds began their lockdown journey together at Wishing Well Cottage.

With Mandy and Vinny being turfed out, Zak in Scotland, Samson stuck on a school trip and Belle staying elsewhere, it was just the two of them.

Sam and Lydia clashed (Credit: ITV)

However, the couple soon became irritated with each other and it was clear Sam didn't want Lydia to leave the house, as she still hasn't had the test for Huntington's disease.

Fearing she could be high risk if she caught coronavirus, he got upset when she went out to get a click and collect shopping order.

But as the pair struggled being stuck together in lockdown, they were brought together when Lydia found Samson's first draft at a best man speech.

Samson wrote how proud he was to be Sam's son, and Lydia was in tears at the touching words he had also written about her.

Sam and Lydia eventually made up after reading Samson's speech (Credit: ITV)

Sam read out the letter as Lydia broke down into tears. Hearing how much the Dingles care about her, Sam asked her to take the Huntington's test for her family.

But viewers weren't impressed with the episode and branded it 'boring'.

That was boring #Emmerdale — Selina Armstrong (@selinaarmstrong) June 8, 2020

Most boring episode of #Emmerdale ever. Fictional programming is supposed to be an escape from reality. So its Corona on the news and now Corona on soaps. Let alone the stupid life messages it's trying to get across. That's NOT entertaining! — Mark Coughlan (@_MarkyJames) June 8, 2020

I found the episode boring. Bring back the normal episodes! #Emmerdale — Chloe (@_chloehx_) June 8, 2020

This #Emmerdale episode was really boring. We’ve lived with lockdown for what feels like forever now. Watching soaps allowed us to escape from it for a while. It sucks now having to watch it on my screen😫 — Wini Boansi (@WiniBoansi) June 8, 2020

that was so boring.... 30 minutes i’ll never get back. #Emmerdale — ً (@useIive) June 8, 2020

Well that was a bit boring Sorry 😖😆 #Emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) June 8, 2020

But others argued that they enjoyed the episode.

Absolutely brilliant episode one minute i was laughing the next i was crying. Well done #emmerdale can't wait for the next episode 👍 — Teresa connett (@TeresaHingley) June 9, 2020

Tonight’s Emmerdale was brilliant. A fine piece of drama with both characters hearts being exposed. You’d never notice the social distancing measures and the quality didn’t take a hit. Excellent work, can’t wait to see the rest of the lockdown episodes. #Emmerdale — The Emmerdale Review (@EmmerdaleReview) June 8, 2020

Everyone complaining about the lockdown episode. What were you expecting...a plane crash or a pub siege 🙄 For what it's worth, I thought it was very good all things considered 👏🏻👏🏻 #Emmerdale — Roscoe Barnes (@roscoeleebarnes) June 8, 2020

Emmerdale: What happens in the next lockdown episode?

In the next episode, viewers will see how Aaron and Cain are getting on in lockdown. But things won't be smooth sailing.

Cain is adamant he won't be opening up about his feelings to Aaron. Meanwhile a letter comes through with a prison stamp on it.

I found the episode boring.

When Cain sees it, he hides it in a magazine not wanting the scrapyard owner to fall back into despair over his ex-husband Robert, who is serving life in prison.

Cain and Aaron will face tough times in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

As the days pass by, the pair get drunk and Cain eventually lets slip about the letter, leaving his nephew furious.

However, Cain can't remember where he put the letter and Aaron rails at him, giving the mechanic some home truths about Moira.

Later Cain makes an attempt to apologise but he struggles to open up.

Will Cain ever open up? And how will Aaron cope with the letter?

Lockdown episodes will air on Monday and Wednesday at 7pm.

