Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale looks completely different she she shares picture with daughter

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale looks completely different from her alter ego Andrea Tate in a new picture with her daughter.

The actress posted the snap of herself and her little girl, Autumn.

In the photo, Anna looks much different to her Emmerdale alter ego as she wore her glasses and looked relaxed, smiling into the camera.

She captioned the post: "'If there's any answer, maybe love can end the madness. Maybe not, oh, but we can only try'. Carole King."

Fans commented on the post, complimenting the photo.

One wrote: "Lovely photo."

A second said: "Beautiful pic. Hope you've had a lovely weekend."

A third said: "Beautiful pic and your daughter is so gorgeous."

Anna often shares pictures on Instagram and recently has been keeping her followers updated on her life in lockdown.

The actress is currently off work due to the coronavirus pandemic. But has been able to spend lots of time with her daughter during isolation.

What Emmerdale storylines is Andrea involved in?

Despite being off work, Andrea is currently a key character in one of Emmerdale's big storylines.

After splitting up, Andrea and husband Jamie decided to give their marriage another go. However Andrea has no idea that Jamie has also been sleeping with his colleague Belle.

This week, Andrea will find out the truth, leaving her heartbroken.

Andrea finds out about Jamie and Belle (Credit: ITV)

Jamie plans to meet up with Belle, but their plans are ruined when Andrea asks Belle is she can take care of Millie.

After spending some time with Andrea and Jamie's daughter, the guilt begins to creep in on Belle.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emmerdale episodes have been reduced and as a result, there will be on-screen timeline issues.

This means Emmerdale villagers will celebrate Easter this week! At the Easter egg hunt, Belle and Jamie try to hide the awkwardness between them.

Jamie is married to Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale's Harriet will take on Malone to save Will

But after spending time with Millie, Belle tells Jamie to fix things with Andrea. Meanwhile Nate watches suspiciously and later asks Belle if she's seeing Jamie.

Unable to hide the truth from her nephew, she comes clean.

Soon Jamie and Belle meet up in private and declare their love for one another, completely unaware they're not alone.

Jamie has been sleeping with Belle (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans desperate for Robert Sugden to return to save the show

Andrea is hiding behind a tree and has heard everything.

The next day she struggles to act like nothing's wrong to Jamie and Millie but when she gets to work at Take A Vow, she breaks down.

She tells Leyla that Jamie is cheating on her with Belle. Will Andrea confront them?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!