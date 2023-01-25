Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cathy’s secret revealed as she makes huge confession

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday January 25, 2023), Cathy’s secret is revealed as she makes a huge confession to Bernice.

After missing school, Cathy opens up to Bernice about what’s been troubling her.

What is Cathy’s confession in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Bernice talks to Cathy about her heavy periods (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy reveals her secret to Bernice

Last night (Tuesday January 24, 2023), Cathy could be seen smashing up a guitar after raging at Bob and Heath in the café.

Something was clearly troubling her.

Tonight, Cathy’s school calls Brenda and Bob to tell them that Cathy has run out of her mock exam.

They’re horrified.

Bernice spots Cathy running outside and debates telling Bob.

Instead, Bernice checks up on Cathy and spots her washing her skirt in the sink at home.

Cathy then confides in Bernice and tells her that she’s suffering from heavy periods.

This was the reason why she ran out of her exam.

Bernice supports Cathy and offers her some advice.

Cathy promises Bernice that she’ll talk to Manpreet about how to manage her symptoms.

Will Cathy tell Bob and Brenda the truth about how she’s feeling?

David wants to stop Amba from moving to London (Credit: ITV)

David fights against Priya moving to London with Amba

Last night, Priya accepted a job offer from Justin.

However, this means that she will have to move to London.

Leyla was furious when she found out that Priya had taken a job that was originally offered to her.

Priya promised that she hadn’t known about Leyla’s job offer.

Tonight, David finds out that Priya is planning on taking Amba to London with her.

He has his heart set on doing everything he can to make Amba stay put in the Dales.

But, can David change Priya’s mind?

Rishi is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi’s heartbroken

Rishi is devastated when he finds out that Priya is planning on moving to London without him.

He presumed that he would be moving with her too.

How will Rishi cope with his daughter moving away without him?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!