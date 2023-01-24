In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday January 24, 2023), Cathy offends Bernice before resorting to violence.

In a moment of anger, she smashes up a guitar.

What’s wrong with Cathy in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Cathy sees red (Credit: ITV)

Cathy has a violent outburst

Tonight, Bernice gives Cathy some support with her revision.

However, Cathy upsets Bernice by making a hurtful comment about her menopause.

Brenda is furious with Cathy when she sees Bernice leave the café.

Bob gives Cathy a talking to but Heath interrupts him.

Cathy’s anger gets the better of her, making her smash up Heath’s guitar.

She then leaves the café feeling humiliated by her outburst.

What’s making Cathy lash out?

Can she control her anger?

Leyla receives a job offer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla accuses Priya of sabotage

Leyla speaks to Jacob about her job offer but he pretends that he’s not bothered and shuts the door in her face.

Elsewhere, Priya is feeling like she owes an explanation to Justin after the fire incident at Take a Vow.

She spots Justin at The HOP and opens up to him about her past trauma.

Justin invites Priya to have a coffee with him, impressed by her admission.

Later on, Leyla accepts Justin’s job offer but her face drops as she speaks to him.

She then finds out that Priya’s been offered a job by Justin.

Priya tries to explain things to Leyla, telling her that she wasn’t aware that Justin had offered the job to Leyla.

Leyla won’t hear Priya out, thinking that she purposely went behind her back to prise the job from her.

Is this the end for Priya and Leyla’s friendship?

Mary’s date doesn’t turn up (Credit: ITV)

Mary has another dating disaster

After a disastrous date with Joy, Mary decides to get back out there and arranges a date with a different woman.

However, she’s left deflated when her date doesn’t turn up.

Will Mary ever be lucky in love?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!