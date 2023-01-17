Emmerdale spoilers: Priya’s exit story revealed as she’s caught up in fire horror

Spoilers for next week’s Emmerdale have revealed a terrifying fire horror for Priya Kotecha.

Things take a dark turn for the businesswoman at a Take A Vow event, leading to dramatic scenes when a fire threatens everyone’s safety.

But how will Priya – who was badly burned in the maze inferno thanks to Meena Jutla – react when the flames take hold?

And could this lead to her exit in Emmerdale spoilers?

Priya is determined to put the past behind her (Credit: ITV)

Fire starter

Priya and Leyla are holding an event for Take A Vow when things go wrong.

A veil swings too close to a burning candle and catches fire.

As the flames take hold poor Priya is frozen with fear. But luckily Leyla is on hand to take over and save the day. Phew!

That’s just the start of Priya’s troubling times though.

At Take A Vow’s event, when a veil catches alight from candles, Priya is frozen with fear (Credit: ITV)

Bringing back bad memories in Emmerdale spoilers

Though the fire is quickly put out by Leyla, it leaves Priya shaken and upset.

Brother Jai tracks her down and former stepmum – and another of Meena’s victims – Manpreet, is on hand to help.

The pair try to comfort and calm poor Priya as she works through the frightening memories that have been brought back for her.

Priya is terrified when the flames take hold (Credit: ITV)

Leyla’s surprise in Emmerdale spoilers

Meanwhile, back at the event, Leyla’s surprised when their client, Justin, offers her a job in London.

With her life in tatters, Leyla’s tempted to start a new life down south and tries to talk to Jacob about it, but he slams the door in her face.

Harsh!

Furious Leyla feels betrayed by Priya (Credit: ITV)

Priya takes charge

But it’s not just Leyla who’s impressed the client.

When Priya bumps into him at the HOP, she takes a deep breath and explains why she reacted to the fire in the way she did.

Justin’s impressed and offers Priya the job!

When Leyla calls to accept the role, her face drops as she realises Priya’s nabbed the opportunity from under her nose.

Which woman will be starting a new life in London?

Is this Priya’s exit storyline?

Or will they go together?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

