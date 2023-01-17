Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy’s secret revealed in ‘never been done before’ storyline

In Emmerdale spoilers next week, the reason for Cathy’s strange behaviour is finally been revealed.

Cathy has had a string of outbursts on the show recently and she’s especially been bickering with her father, Bob.

But why has she been acting this way?

After Bernice catches Cathy washing her skirt, the teenager finally opens up about what’s been bothering her.

But will Bernice help Cathy get the help that she needs and will she spill the news to Bob?

Cathy is struggling with something and gets violent with Heath’s guitar (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy runs out of her mock exam

Cathy has been having a rough time on Emmerdale, but she’s been keeping whatever is bothering her a secret.

Last year show boss Jane Hudson revealed Cathy will face a story “never done before” on soap.

Next week, we finally get an idea of what that might be when Cathy misses her mock exam.

In the cafe, Bernice tries to help Cathy with her revision for the big exam.

But Brenda is furious when Bernice leaves the cafe upset and offended by Cathy’s hurtful comments about the menopause.

Bob is at the end of his tether as he confronts Cathy about her behaviour.

But, when Heath butts in, Cathy loses it and violently smashes his guitar on the floor.

The next day, Cathy gets herself into more trouble as Bob and Brenda receive a call from Cathy’s school explaining that she’s run out of her mock exam.

But what could be making her so upset?

Bernice talks to Cathy about her heavy periods (Credit: ITV)

Cathy opens up to Bernice

After Cathy runs out of her exam, Bernice clocks Cathy hurrying towards Connelton.

Inside Connelton, Cathy is seen washing her skirt in the sink.

Opening up a little, Cathy explains that she feels ashamed of her heavy periods and claims that this is the reason why she missed her exam.

Bernice offers Cathy her support and makes Cathy promise to talk with Manpreet about ways to help manage her symptoms.

Cathy wishes she could tell Bob how she’s feeling but instead she lies to get him off her case.

The next day, Cathy is honest with Manpreet and gets the help that she needs as Manpreet writes her a prescription for the pill.

Cathy is relieved to finally put an end to her nightmare as she swallows her first pill.

But is it really over?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

