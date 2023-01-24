As Priya in Emmerdale struggles with her PTSD, she makes a huge decision about her future, but is actress Fiona Wade leaving Emmerdale?

Fiona has played Priya for 14 years since joining in September 2009.

The action on screen this week sees Priya offered a job in London, which she accepts.

But is she leaving for good?

And why did Fiona choose to leave the soap?

Priya’s exit story will see her revisit her past (Credit: ITV)

Is Fiona Wade leaving Emmerdale?

Last night (Monday January 23) Priya was haunted by the past when a fire broke out at Take A Vow.

Despite being freaked out, given her experience in the maize maze last year, Priya eventually owned her fear.

It impressed London businessman Justin, who soon offered her a job.

The only problem was, he’d also offered it to Leyla.

Leyla was fuming when Priya got in and accepted it first, but Priya was adamant she’s leaving to start a new life in the big city. But is the exit for good?

Someone else who isn’t happy later this week is David, father to Priya’s daughter, Amba.

David kidnaps Amba to stop Priya taking her away.

Priya calls the police, but will David see sense and bring their daughter home before he’s found and arrested?

Fiona Wade’s exit as Priya is imminent (Credit: ITV)

Fiona Wade reveals reasons behind leaving Emmerdale

Priya will depart Emmerdale for her new life and the exit is permanent.

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Fiona explained her reasons for leaving Emmerdale.

The actress said: “It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. Leaving my Emmerdale family is a big thing and it wasn’t easy filming my last scenes.

“When you’ve been somewhere for that long and that’s your every day, it’s hard and feels sad.”

She added her reasons for leaving: “But as every actor knows, you need to challenge yourself and that’s very important too.”

Priya has been through it during her time in the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Fiona Wade as Priya in Emmerdale

Fiona reflected on Priya, and what playing the character meant to her.

“She is a sassy, strong independent woman. She’s a single mum, a business woman. She’s edgy and fun and she has guts,” said the actress.

She continued: “Getting to play someone who is that sassy and cool and glamorous but also has all of these complexities and layers to her which make the character so much more interesting and relatable.

“I’ve loved playing her and she’s been so much fun.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

