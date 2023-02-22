Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Soap to air shock death

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday February 22, 2023), Bernice is feeling all loved up after spending the night with Tim the harpist.

However, later on, Tim doesn’t turn up for the B&B’s grand opening, with Bernice finding out that he’s dead.

What does this mean for the grand opening in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Bernice gets some devastating news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tim the harpist dies

Bernice is overjoyed to have spent the night with Tim the harpist.

However, Bob’s not happy when Bernice turns up to work late after oversleeping.

As the B&B’s grand reopening gets underway, Bernice and Bob worry when the harpist doesn’t turn up.

Bernice makes the best of things and plays the part of the perfect host to her guests.

However, she’s taken aback when Bob breaks the news he’s found Tim dead!

Later, Wendy misinterprets a conversation she’s overheard Bernice and Bob have.

She thinks that Bernice and Bob have slept together, heartbroken by the news.

Will Wendy realise that she’s got the wrong end of the stick?

Noah’s not happy with Samson’s change of heart (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson steps in to help Amelia

Dan’s feeling disheartened tonight as he struggles to provide for baby Esther financially.

Noah also faces a setback after he learns that his apprenticeship job has fallen through now that Marcus has left the village.

With Noah out looking for work, Amelia turns to Samson to help her with looking after Esther.

When Noah returns, he’s furious that Samson has been spending time with Esther.

He’s still suspicious of Samson’s true intentions.

Will Noah work out Samson’s game?

Nicky finally starts to give into temptation (Credit: ITV)

A spark grows between Gabby and Nicky

Gabby’s desperate for Nicky to give into temptation.

With this idea in mind, she asks Nicky to zip up her dress.

As a spark grows between them, Gabby’s delighted.

Will this spark develop into something more?

