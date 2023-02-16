Emmerdale Spoilers: Nicky quits as Gabby’s advances go too far

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Nicky the nanny quits his job at Home Farm as Gabby’s persistent advances go to far.

Recent weeks have seen Gabby Thomas grow infatuated with Nicky.

He was initially hired as a nanny for Gabby and Dawn’s children, while they worked for Kim at Home Farm.

Gabby quickly started falling for the hunk.

But her persistent advances backfire as Nicky suddenly quits his job.

Gabby quickly started to fall for Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Gabby develops feelings for Nicky the nanny

Things came to a head for Nicky and Gabby when the pair almost kissed.

However, Nicky rejected Gabby as she moved in for the smooch.

Gabby’s feelings have gone unreciprocated by Nicky, who has shut her down time and again.

Gabby’s latest attempt at his seduction is the last straw for Nicky.

Can she convince him to return to work at Home Farm?

Our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline continue below.

Gabby is thrilled when Nicky finally seems to take an interest in her body (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby makes another pass at Nicky

The story continues as Gabby grows frustrated at Nicky’s continued dismissal of her advances.

Time and again, Nicky keeps brushing her off.

She is pleased when she finally succeeds in igniting a spark with Nicky.

This comes as she asks him to zip up her dress.

Knowing that his eyes are all over her, Gabby is pleased that she seems to finally be getting somewhere.

Is she about to get with the hunky nanny?

Sparks fly as Nicky zips up Gabby’s dress (Credit: ITV)

Gabby’s play for Nicky backfires

As the sparks fly, Gabby realises that the reason for Nicky’s reticence is her position as his boss.

He is unimpressed when she temporarily fires him so that they can have their fun.

But Gabby is left stunned when Nicky quits instead.

Has Gabby gone too far?

Can she convince Nicky to take his job back before it’s too late?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!