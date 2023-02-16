Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy takes revenge over Bob and Bernice ‘affair’

Emmerdale spoilers for next week’s episodes have revealed that, after getting the wrong end of the stick, a furious Wendy Posner takes her revenge on Bob Hope for his supposed affair with business partner Bernice Blackstock.

This comes amidst a stressful week for Bob and Bernice.

It’s the grand re-opening of the B&B, and nothing is going right.

First, Bob struggles with Cathy’s explosive temper.

Then, a shock tragedy spoils the mood of the B&B re-opening.

As Wendy mishears a conversation between Bob and Bernice, she enacts her revenge upon the ‘love rat’.

It’s the week of the B&B re-opening with Bob and Bernice as its new owners (Credit: ITV)

Bob and Bernice prepare for the B&B re-opening

It’s the week of the B&B’s grand re-opening with Bob and Bernice as its new owners.

However, Bob is feeling the pressure with Cathy’s unpredictable temper.

He is further deflated when Bernice books a harpist for the re-opening who she clearly fancies.

Later, Bob falls out with Cathy when he suggests that she stay elsewhere for the opening of the B&B.

The next day, she accidentally destroys the cake Marlon has just brought over.

Feeling humiliated, Cathy flees in tears.

Bob is left frazzled by the turn of events.

Meanwhile, Bernice tries to calm Cathy, giving her an amethyst pendant to help with her stress.

Cathy attempts to apologise to Bob but loses her temper when he admits he’d rather she kept away from the B&B.

Furious, she stamps on the amethyst pendant, crushing it.

Bernice is shocked to learn that her new lover has died (Credit: ITV)

The B&B re-opening is hit with a shock death

Bob and Bernice’s B&B descends further into chaos when Bernice oversleeps on the morning of the grand opening.

She is delighted when she wakes up next to Tim the harpist.

However, her bliss quickly turns to horror when she realises the time.

An unkempt Bernice covers for her absence with exasperated Bob.

That afternoon, Bob and Bernice anxiously await their first customers.

Bernice covers for Tim the harpist’s non-appearance.

As the guests for the re-opening arrive, Bernice revels in her role as hostess.

She’s left floored when Bob tells her that he’s found Tim the harpist dead in one of the bedrooms…

Wendy pours a bucket of water over Bob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy gets the wrong idea

Later, Wendy mis-hears a conversation between Bob and Bernice.

She comes away believing that the two have slept together.

Wendy is utterly devastated by Bob’s supposed betrayal.

Bob is horrified when Wendy accuses him of having an affair with Bernice.

She dumps ice cold water all over him from an upstairs window.

Bernice is bemused when a soaking wet Bob arrives at the B&B.

She’s outraged by the accusation of having an affair with Bob.

Believing that Wendy might be going through the menopause, she’s quick to form a plan to intervene.

Meanwhile, a worried looking Cathy turns up to speak to Bob.

Can Bob and Bernice clear things up with Wendy?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

