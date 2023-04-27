In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday April 27, 2023), Laurel finds Marshall unconscious, lying in a puddle of vomit.

As Marshall’s left in a bad way following his alcohol binge, Jai rings for an ambulance, worried about Marshall.

But, how much alcohol has Marshall had? Will Marshall die after turning to vodka to distract himself from him troubles in Emmerdale spoilers?

Marshall’s found lying in his own vomit (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marshall dead?

Last night (Wednesday April 26, 2023), Marshall went to the Cricket Pavilion and started drinking with Cathy.

After Laurel found him and brought him home, Marshall went up to his room and opened a bottle of vodka alone.

Tonight, after his alcohol binge, Laurel is alarmed when she finds Marshall unconscious in his room, surrounded by vomit.

Worried for Marshall, Jai rings for an ambulance. With Marshall in a bad way, will he pull through? Or, will Marshall end up dead as a result of his alcohol binge?

Will Mary go? (Credit: ITV)

Faye invites Mary to Ecuador

Recently, Faye revealed that there had been a fire at the women’s refuge shelter that she was helping to run.

Mary felt awful and decided to set up a fundraiser to help Faye raise the funds for repairing any of the damages.

Tonight, Faye makes a big offer to Mary and invites her to move to Ecuador with her. She needs to go to help run the shelter.

Mary tries to convince Faye to stay in the UK but instead Faye suggests that Mary comes with her. But, will Mary leave with Faye?

Cathy’s in a bad place (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy leaves the village?

After having a heartfelt conversation with Bob, Cathy grabs a bag and prepares to leave the village. Bob’s unaware.

As night begins, Cathy grabs her packed bag from behind the sofa and heads out of the B&B door tearfully.

With this, she starts walking away from the B&B and into the night. Is Cathy leaving the village? Will anybody be able to stop her?

Belle and Tom reunite (Credit: ITV)

Belle bumps into Tom King

Tonight, a mystery person watches over Belle. Finally approaching her, Belle’s shocked to see that Tom King has returned to the village after 10 years.

Flirting with each other, Belle and Tom agree to go for a drink tomorrow to have a proper catch up with each other. But, will Belle get back with her ex?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!