In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mary has a big decision to make as Faye asks her to leave the village with her.

As Faye plans on going to Ecuador to help out at a women’s refuge, she invites Mary to travel alongside her.

But, will Mary choose to go to Ecuador with Faye? Will Mary leave the village for good in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mary and Faye have been taking things to the next level

Recently, Faye and Mary’s relationship has gone to the next level after Mary plucked up the courage to invite her back to her room in the B&B.

Mary has been rather cautious about dating Faye, overthinking things and holding back. However, now, things seem to be going in the right direction.

After Mary overslept and missed her date with Faye, the date eventually happened, with Mary and Faye sharing some afternoon tea, nibbles and a bottle of fizz together.

Afterwards, Mary invited Faye back to her room in the B&B. After spending some time together, Mary asked Faye to join her for a coffee. However, she explained that she had to rush off.

Mary started to question Faye, wondering if she’d gone off her. Faye reassured her, explaining that she really liked her but had to attend a last minute meeting.

Emmerdale: Faye asks Mary to leave the village with her

Next week, Faye tells Mary that she needs to leave the country and go back to Ecuador to help run the women’s refuge.

Mary’s devastated and tries to persuade Faye to stay with her. However, Faye is adamant on going and asks Mary to go with her.

With Mary telling Rhona about potentially going to Ecuador, Rhona’s relieved when Mary decides to let Faye go without her.

However, after having a conversation with Suzy, Mary starts to rethink her decision, realising that she’s only decided to stay to please Rhona.

As Suzy reveals that she regrets not leaving the village with Vanessa to go to Canada, Mary worries that she could lose Faye if she doesn’t go. But will Mary change her mind and leave the village with Faye for good?

