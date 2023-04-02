Emmerdale spoilers: Faye and Mary take things to the next level

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Faye and Mary take things to the next level as things get more serious.

After a misunderstanding, Faye and Mary’s date soon escalates into the bedroom. Will Faye and Mary’s date end well in Emmerdale spoilers?

Things have been going well for Mary and Faye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mary has been dating Faye

After her arrival in the Dales, Mary revealed a secret she had been keeping from her loved ones – she’s a gay woman who lost the love of her life in the pandemic.

Since then, Mary mourned the life she didn’t have, thinking that the time had long gone for her to be in a non-secretive relationship with a woman. However, recently, Mary decided to give the world of online dating a go.

Her first date didn’t go quite to plan as her date Joy turned up covered in mud after cycling to the date. Arranging another date with someone else, Mary was disheartened when they were a no-show.

Finally, Mary had some luck with date, Faye. Now, Mary and Faye have met up for a few dates and things seem to be going well.

Faye’s even been introduced to Mary’s daughter, Rhona.

Mary and Faye’s date ends in the bedroom (Credit: ITV)

Faye and Mary go to the next level

Next week, Mary and Faye start to become more comfortable around each other. As Mary leans in for a kiss, Faye’s smitten.

With Faye waiting for Mary to turn up to their date, she’s devastated when she thinks that she’s been stood up. However, in truth, Mary didn’t turn up because she’d fallen asleep!

As their date eventually gets going, Mary plucks up the courage to invite Faye up to the bedroom. Will Mary and Faye’s date end well?

Is Faye and Mary’s relationship heading in the right direction?

