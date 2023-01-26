Recognise Faye in Emmerdale? Where have you seen Mary’s date before?

Jane Gurnett makes a guest appearance in tonight’s Emmerdale as Mary Goskirk’s date, Faye.

Mary hopes it’s third time lucky with her internet dating adventures after a disastrous first date with cycling fan Joy, and another potential romantic partner who simply didn’t show up.

But while Mary’s getting ready to wow her date, viewers might be thinking that Faye seems a bit familiar.

So who is the actress who plays Faye?

Jane starred in Casualty in the 1990s and now she is playing Faye in Emmerdale (Credit: Shutterstock)

Faye in Emmerdale

Mary’s date Faye is played by an actress called Jane Gurnett.

It’s not been revealed how long Jane will be appearing in Emmerdale.

She’s been on our screens regularly since the eighties and has had roles in all sorts of television shows and in films.

She’s appeared in Birds of a Feather, Peak Practice and A Touch of Frost.

And she’s best known for playing Rachel Longworth in Casualty.

Rachel was a nurse who worked in the ED at the hospital. She was in the show from 1994 until 1996.

Mary’s been doing internet dating, but is it third time lucky with Faye? (Credit: ITV)

Jane’s television appearances

Jane has appeared as DI Gillian Cramer in Dangerfield, in Doctors, and last year was in cosy crime drama Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

She’s also had roles in Dalziel and Pascoe, and The Royal, and starred in the reincarnated Crossroads.

And as well as all that, she’s had starring roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company and at the National Theatre.

Keeping very busy!

Jane played Kate in the new version of Crossroads (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Jane off-screen

Actress Jane was in a long-term relationship with former Corrie star Ray Fearon for several years.

They have a daughter called Rosa May.

Jane is also a co-founder of social enterprise Act for Autism, which runs seminars and workshops providing insights and information for people involved within the autistic community.

The organisation also gives a voice to autistic people through creative projects.

Is it love for Mary in Emmerdale?

Mary has been struggling with the internet dating life.

Joy turned out to be a cyclist who arrived dirty and hadn’t even signed herself up for the dating app.

Mary’s second date failed to turn up leaving her deflated and drunk.

But it hasn’t put her off as she tries again with Faye.

After getting advice from Kim about how to act ahead of her date with Faye, Mary is ready.

But will Kim’s words of wisdom that she should be confident and self-assured be the right advice?

Could Mary fare better just by being herself?

Louise Jameson previously revealed in an interview with Digital Spy: “I strongly suspect there’s going to be a new love interest. I wondered if it could be Kim, but that might spoil the friendship, so I reckon they will bring in someone new.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

