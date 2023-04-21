Emmerdale spoilers: Marshall found dead as he spirals out of control?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Laurel is set to find Marshall unconscious and unresponsive following a drunken bender by the tormented teenager. Has Marshall succeeded in drinking himself to death?

This comes as Marshall is struggling with his sexuality and his dad’s hateful reaction. When he stumbles across a similarly miserable Cathy, the pair attempt to numb their pain with booze.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Tormented Cathy and Marshall try to numb their pain with alcohol (Credit: ITV)

Cathy and Marshall drink away the pain

Marshall catches Cathy out with some bottles of vodka she’s stolen from the B&B. Together, the troubled teenagers head out, determined to numb their pain.

At the Cricket Pavilion, Cathy and Marshall talk through their troubles. As they drink through their problems, they share large gulps of the vodka bottle.

Drunk, Cathy starts to feel green around the gills. But Marshall is determined to keep drinking.

Elsewhere, Bob, Laurel and Brenda form a search party for the kids, worried what they might be up to. Can they find Cathy and Marshall before they do something drastic?

Laurel tries to get through to troubled Marshall (Credit: ITV)

Drunk Marshall rejects heartbroken Arthur

Laurel, Bob and Brenda manage to find the teenagers, looking queasy at the Cricket Pavilion. As their parents approach, Cathy vomits.

When Laurel takes the vodka away from Marshall, she hopes that her words might have gotten through to him. But later, Arthur feels rejected when Marshall slopes off to bed.

Laurel and Jai find Marshall unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Marshall found unconscious as his bender continues

Up in his bedroom, Marshall pulls open a second bottle of vodka. Unscrewing the lid, he takes another gulp.

The next day, Laurel enters Marshall’s room. Finding the youth unconscious with vomit encrusted around his mouth, Laurel lets out a terrified scream. Has Marshall managed to drink himself to death?

