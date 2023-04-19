Emmerdale spoilers: Romance for Belle?

Emmerdale's Belle is smiling, and in a bubble, Tom King is smiling
In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle’s delighted when she bumps into her ex boyfriend, Tom King, in the village.

As Tom and Belle flirt with each other, Tom asks Belle out for a drink. Belle accepts the offer, excited to reunite with her ex.

But, will Tom King’s arrival cause any trouble for the other villagers? And, is romance in the air for Belle in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tom’s back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King returns to the village

Viewers may remember that Belle used to date Carl King’s son, Tom King, when she was younger. However, their relationship caused a lot of trouble.

The Dingles didn’t approve of Belle dating Tom, deeming him as a bad influence. However, Belle was lovestruck and rebelled.

Tom had caused upset for Chas after stalking her whilst trying to get revenge for Carl’s death. He had shaken her up by sending her horrifying photos in the post.

Later on, Tom and Belle planned to run away from the village together. However, the Dingles phoned the police, accusing Tom of abducting Belle.

Tom ended up leaving the village on his own, going to live in Saudi Arabia, whilst Belle returned back home without him.

Now, 10 years after he left the village, Tom King will be making a return next week, bumping into his former girlfriend.

Will Tom and Belle reignite that spark? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Romance for Tom and Belle?

Next week, a mysterious figure watches over Belle. However, when he finally bumps into Belle, he reintroduces himself to her as Tom King.

The pair have a lot of catching up to do and start flirting with each. Soon enough, Tom asks Belle out for a drink with him.

Belle’s delighted by the return of Tom and agrees to grabbing a drink with him tomorrow. But, will romance be in the air for Tom and Belle? Or, will Tom destroy Belle’s life?

Thomas King Is Chas's Stalker - Emmerdale

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

