Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Villager brutally attacked by family member?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, August 15 2022) reveal Charles is found unconscious in the church after an argument with Naomi.

But did she hurt him?

Meanwhile Laurel and Jai are excited to take things further.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of the soap.

Naomi and Charles have an argument (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles attacked

Ethan meets up with Naomi and opens up to her, asking for her to give Charles another chance.

Later at the church, Charles is relieved when Naomi agrees to talk with him.

However it seems things don’t go to plan and they begin to argue.

Manpreet is walking nearby and hears the argument.

She heads towards the church and sees an angry Naomi burst out of the door and walk away from the church.

When Manpreet heads into the church, she’s horrified to find Charles lying on the floor unconscious.

Later Naomi notices an ambulance going through the village towards the church and rushes over.

Shaken by what’s happened, Naomi want to know if Charles is ok, but Manpreet is furious and shouts at her to get out.

When Ethan turns up, he doesn’t know what to make of the situation when Harriet arrests his sister on suspicion of assault.

Later at the hospital Manpreet and Ethan receive an update on Charles’ condition.

Ethan is shocked when Manpreet compares Naomi’s actions to that of Meena.

Will Charles be okay?

Laurel and Jai decide to give things another go (Credit: ITV)

Laurel and Jai have news for their kids

Last week, Laurel was horrified to discover her new man Kit had also been dating her stepdaughter Gabby.

When Laurel’s ex-boyfriend Jai found out what happened, he punched Kit.

Later Laurel and Jai admitted to each other that they never stopped loving each other.

Tonight Jai and Laurel reconnect and agree to take their relationship further.

They are excited to tell their kids the good news. How will they react?

