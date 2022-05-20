Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, May 20 2022) reveal Suzy‘s big secret is revealed.

While at Moira’s house, Suzy recognises Moira’s late daughter, Holly, from a picture.

What is she hiding? Is Leyla about to get to the truth?

Suzy recognises Holly (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 23-27

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Suzy’s big secret revealed

Suzy arrived in the village a few months ago and began dating Vanessa Woodfield.

However it soon became clear she knew Leyla.

It turned out Leyla had been doing cocaine with Suzy.

Recently Take A Vow partnered up with Suzy’s business for wedding planning.

In tonight’s episode Moira meets with Leyla and Suzy. She is inspired when Suzy suggests to her that she could hire out her barns for weddings.

However Suzy inadvertedly puts her foot in it when she asks Moira about using the field, unaware it’s where Moira’s daughter Holly is buried.

When Leyla nods to a photo of Holly, Suzy is shocked to realise she recognises Holly.

Leyla is confused when an unsettled Suzy makes her excuses to leave Moira’s after repeatedly looking at the picture of Holly.

Suzy opens up to Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Suzy opens up to Leyla

Back at the cafe, Leyla finds Suzy secretively browsing online at a remembrance page for Holly.

Suzy finally admits to Leyla that she actually knew Holly.

Leyla’s overwhelmed as Suzy starts to open up about Holly.

Jordan attacked Ethan (Credit: ITV)

Will Ethan be okay?

In last night’s episode (Thursday, May 19) Ethan made the decision to pull out of Jordan’s case after discovering he tried to intimidate Billy, who Jordan beat up last month.

Jordan was furious learning this and attacked Ethan.

When Billy found out Ethan was late home from work, he grew concerned and went looking for him.

He found Jordan beating Ethan and soon the police came along and arrested Jordan.

Ethan was taken by paramedics, is he going to be okay?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episodes of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!