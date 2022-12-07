Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock return sparks yet another couple to split

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Amy returns to the village and tells Matty that their relationship is over.

Is there any coming back from this?

Elsewhere, Vinny turns to poker to distract himself from Liv’s death.

And, Cathy and April go head-to-head, trying to impress.

All this in more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Amy ends things with Matty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy and Matty split up

Tonight, Moira and Amy return to the village but are keeping their guards up.

Matty’s frustrated that the pair had kept Kyle’s secret from him all this time.

Furious at his blackmail, Amy tells Matty that their relationship has ended.

She’s breaking up with him to focus on protecting Kyle.

Later on, Amy heads home to speak to Chloe and try to clear Moira’s name.

Chloe promises to stop accusing Moira of having an affair with Al.

Amy is still angry at Chloe after hearing her accusations and kicks her out.

Chloe is desperate to stay and blurts out that she’s pregnant.

Has Chloe saved her skin?

Later on, Amy makes things up with Matty and tells Moira that Chloe will stop with the accusations.

She also tells Moira that Chloe’s pregnant.

Will Amy ruin her relationship with both her sister and boyfriend to protect Kyle?

Vinny has some fun (Credit: ITV)

Vinny distracts himself with poker

Mandy worries about Vinny and is appreciative when Jimmy speaks to him.

Vinny confides in Jimmy about his grief, as they play a game of snap.

Later on, the pair move on to playing poker.

Will notices Vinny and Jimmy playing the game and sets up a group game of poker in The Woolpack.

Vinny finds the perfect distraction in poker, playing with Will, Jimmy, Mack, Ryan and David.

Are things looking up for Vinny?

Gabby and Dawn job-share (Credit: ITV)

Gabby and Dawn work together

Kim is setting up a stud farm, much to Rhona’s fury.

Gabby is chosen by Kim to go to a meeting with Darren to discuss the plans.

However, Gabby messes up, leaving Dawn to be the one to impress Kim.

Delighted with Dawn’s ambition, Kim offers Dawn and Gabby a job-share.

Gabby is frustrated that she has to share the role with someone else.

Will the pair be able to work as a team?

Or, will there be rivalry at play?

Cathy and April try to impress (Credit: ITV)

Cathy and April go head-to-head

Charles is eager to involve young people in his choir, with Ethan suggesting that he modernise it a bit.

Cathy and April are keen to get involved when Charles asks them to audition.

They both turn competitive, desperate to outshine the other, already having clashed over some boy trouble.

Who will get a place in the choir?

Bernice is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice feels regretful

Bernice is having a hard time.

She’s feeling lonely and is struggling with her recent diagnosis of the menopause.

Gabby and Rhona try to support Bernice the best they can, but Bernice is feeling lost.

She regrets quitting her job and longs for a purpose.

Will she get her motivation back?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays. However tonight it is on at 7pm.